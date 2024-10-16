SNOOP DOGG'S DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM NOW AVAILABLE AT CALIFORNIA-BASED 7-ELEVEN & SPEEDWAY STORES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bombay , the ice cream company founded by legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, announced today an expansion of its distribution into 7-Eleven & Speedway locations across the state of California. As the world's largest convenience retailer, partnering with 7-Eleven, Inc. will enable Dr. Bombay to reach millions of consumers in the Golden State, and to bring its unique flavor profile to a new group of customers. At launch, 7-Eleven and Speedway stores in California will carry two of Dr. Bombay's most popular sherbet swirl flavors: Strawberry Cream Dream and Iced Out Orange Cream.

Dr. Bombay now available in California 7/11 Stores

"We designed everything about Dr. Bombay - the look, the flavors, the overall vibe - to be our own style of ice cream that reflects and celebrates the music and the culture that makes California so special," said Snoop Dogg. "We're excited to bring our signature flavors - including my favorite, Iced Out Orange Cream - to all my Cali ice cream lovers."

Hip hop style is all about originality and bringing cultures together - in music, food and more. Dr. Bombay brings that same energy to the freezer aisle with every pint, remixing fresh fruit forward sherbets with indulgent ice creams for unreal snackable mashup flavors. Dr. Bombay is proud to be "never vanilla", defining this mantra as being unafraid of new combinations, embracing trends, and reimagining classics in a future-forward way for the next generation of ice cream lovers.

To celebrate the launch of Dr. Bombay in 7-Eleven, the ice cream company will host a series of events - including tailgates, pop-ups at 7-Eleven stores, and more.

Since launching in July of 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream has expanded its distribution significantly, and is now available in the majority of major grocery stores nationwide and various local independent retailers - so it's always available for whenever the mood hits you.

ABOUT BOSSLADY FOODS: Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. In July 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream was the first product to make its debut under the umbrella of Bosslady Foods. Dedicated to offering snacks that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

ABOUT HAPPI CO.: Happi Co. is a consumer-packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products. For more information, please visit www.thehappi.co .

ABOUT 7-ELEVEN, INC.: 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

SOURCE Happi Co.