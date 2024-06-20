SNOOP DOGG'S DR. BOMBAY PARTNERS WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB LONG BEACH, PITTSBURGH AND PORTLAND TO PROVIDE ICE CREAM SOCIALS & STEAM CURRICULUM PROGRAMMING

Kids will explore the science behind ice cream and scoop up some Dr. Bombay

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Beach native Snoop Dogg is bringing his Dr. Bombay ice cream to Boys & Girls Clubs of America - Movement Resource Group Clubs in Long Beach- his home town, Pittsburgh and Portland, Oregon. Over 9 events this summer!

Dr. Bombay & Boys & Girls Club - Pittsburgh

Today, Thursday, June 20, Dr. Bombay will host an ice cream social for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. Youth participating in a basketball activity will get to sample Dr. Bombay's snackable sherbet swirled ice cream flavors - including the newly-launched Strawberry Cream Dream and Baked Blueberry Muffin . The events at each club will be followed up this fall by an ice cream science lesson with Dr. Maya Warren , the ice cream expert and scientist who crafts Dr. Bombay's indulgently nostalgic flavors. Her lesson will support the Boys & Girls Clubs' STEAM programming with a full sensory experience on what creates the taste, smell, texture, and flavor of ice cream. The goal of this curriculum is to expand into a broader CPG program that addresses how science, art, math and technology are used to create our favorite products.

Snoop Dogg's Long Beach roots are well known - as is his love for the Boys & Girls Club at King Park in Long Beach, where he spent a lot of time as a pre-teen.

"The Boys & Girls Club in Long Beach at King Park is where I spent my summers playing sports and cutting up with my friends on the court," said Snoop Dogg. "Ever since I was a kid, ice cream was a way to chill, relax and connect as family. I'm glad we can bring a little ice cream magic to the summer, as well as give them an opportunity to learn something new and fun."

Two years ago, Snoop teamed up with Under Armour and Golden State Warriors' MVP point guard Steph Curry to renovate the indoor gym, the Damion Scott design took inspiration from the park where Snoop Dogg and his wife grew up playing basketball. Currently, The Snoop Youth Basketball League (which operates out of the club) provides 'NO COST' advanced basketball training and supports competitive travel ball tournament access to youth wishing to participate in organized team sports.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach's summer program is packed with full-day adventures that blend learning and fun seamlessly. Kids dive into exciting activities like sports, art, music, and gardening, all designed to keep their minds sharp and their spirits high. To top it off, they provide field trips that promise new experiences and unforgettable memories. By embedding educational elements into these enjoyable activities, the clubs ensure that kids not only avoid summer learning loss but also have a blast doing it.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Bombay's commitment to making things sweeter for kids and their families has focused on youth sports and continues to expand nationally through a variety of organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Snoop Youth Football League .

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream strives to be an affordable and delicious option for ice cream lovers everywhere. The pints are available at major retailers including Walmart, Publix, Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Ralphs Market, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Star Market, Gopuff, ShopRite, Winn Dixie, and various additional retailers.

For a complete list of stores and locations, visit www.drbombaysnax.com, follow @drbombaysnax on social media or get delivery in minutes from shop.drbombaysnax.com.

ABOUT BOSSLADY FOODS : Born from the groundbreaking collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co, Bosslady Foods is the new visionary parent company behind Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. In July 2023, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream was the first product to make its debut under the umbrella of Bosslady Foods. Dedicated to offering snacks that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration, Bosslady Foods embodies Snoop Dogg's unrivaled flavor curation.

ABOUT HAPPI CO .: Happi Co. is a consumer-packaged goods company revolutionizing the consumer experience. With the imminent launch of Dr Bombay, Happi Co. aims to streamline communications, enhance clarity as a house of brands, and provide authentic experiences and innovative products that amplify the modern lifestyle. With core values of partnership, transparency, and innovation, Happi Co. envisions becoming trailblazers in the CPG industry, setting new standards in product development. Media outlets and stakeholders are invited to learn more about Happi Co's mission, vision, and commitment to creating a vibrant lifestyle through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge brands and products. For more information, please visit www.thehappi.co.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF LONG BEACH: For over 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach has provided after-school and summer programs for the city's underrepresented children and youth from ages 6–18. Today, more than 2,100 boys and girls are Club members. Open Monday–Friday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach offers over 20 youth development activities in the Five Core program areas of Leadership & Service; Education & Career Development; Health & Wellness; The Arts; and Sports & Recreation. Club membership dues are only $15 a year, with no child ever turned away for financial reasons. As one of the oldest, most successful youth organizations in the area, the Clubs have served more than 300,000 youth in the most distressed neighborhoods of our city.

Schedule of Events:

Pittsburgh - June 14 + June 17, 2024

Long Beach - June 20, 2024

Portland August 12-14, 2024

Hollywood - July 2024

SOURCE Happi Co.