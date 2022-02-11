SNOPPA Launches the Electric Stabilization Cinema Dolly

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoppa, a cutting edge image stabilization company, recently released a revolutionary shooting device - Rover on the Kickstarter platform. Rover is a new type of cinema dolly that has an electronic stabilization system. After the release of the product, it has attracted the attention and praise of many filming professionals and enthusiasts.

Rover is essentially a shooting robot that removes obstacles that the ground creates. It can carry heavy and bulky professional cameras, move stably on a variety of bumpy surfaces, and has programmable automation function. For film crews, it can significantly reduce labor costs and improve work efficiency by introducing a new type mobile shooting equipment to the filming environment. Whether you are shooting indoors or outdoors, Rover can be your ideal choice. Rover also supports a variety of control methods, respectively, APP remote control, manual control, and universal remote control. You can choose a more applicable control method according to your shooting habits, or the current shooting scenario.

Snoppa Rover is equipped with a unique and revolutionary electronic active damping system that can eliminate vibrations caused by road bumps and obstacles during movement. Rover can also eliminate speed mutation caused by road obstacles, and keep keep forward motion at a constant speed. This gives Rover a wider range of terrain adaptability.

Rover has a load capacity of up to 15 kilograms (33 lbs.) and can carry cameras ranging from mirrorless and DSLRs to cinema cameras. With the built-in Wi-Fi module, wireless image transmission module, and camera control module, the operator can use a tablet to remotely control both Rover's movement and camera shooting.

Users can program a preset path through the dedicated app to let Rover automatically move according to the preset path and shooting angles. This can greatly improve the efficiency of film work, and reduce the burden of videographers. Preset or recently used paths can be saved as templates, which can be reused repeatedly so that the videographer can easily take repeated shots with precise accuracy.

In addition, other features like hyperlapse, auto tracking, high-speed follow shooting, and others are all very practical functions the lend assistance in the cinema and film environment.

Rover is being pre sold on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform which is currently offering an early bird price of $2399. It is expected to be shipped around July this year.

Purchasing link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/atom2/snoppa-rover-electric-stabilization-cinema-dolly?ref=5groz3

Website: https://www.snoppa.com/rover.html

