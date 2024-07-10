Snorles GenioFlex: The Innovative Daytime Solution for Snoring Management Now Launched on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snorles, a leading innovator in sleep technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, GenioFlex. Snorles created to address snoring issues and promote overall health and well-being, GenioFlex offers a fresh approach to managing snoring without the need for intrusive nighttime devices.

Snorles GenioFlex distinguishes itself by its unique daytime functionality, eliminating the need for users to wear or use it during sleep hours. Unlike traditional anti-snoring products that may disrupt sleep quality, GenioFlex seamlessly integrates into daily routines, providing effective snoring management without compromising nighttime rest.

Utilizing 25 volts of electrical stimulation, Snorles GenioFlex employs an effective method to help users train their tongue (genioglossus) muscle. With three electromagnetic pulsing modes and ten adjustable intensity levels, users can customize their experience according to their preferences, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals.

GenioFlex is designed to reduce snoring and improve respiratory health, leading to more restful nights and a peaceful atmosphere for you and your family. By incorporating GenioFlex into daily activities, users can not only enjoy improved snoring situations, enhanced sleep quality and personal well-being but also contribute to a more harmonious environment for those around them.

"Snorles GenioFlex represents an exciting advancement in sleep technology," said Dr. Zenghong Lee, Chief Medical Advisor at Snorles, practicing surgeon in Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Department, "We are delighted to introduce a trainer that addresses snoring concerns while changing the way snorers use it."

Snoring can disrupt sleep and impact respiratory health, affecting daily functioning and overall vitality. With GenioFlex, individuals can take proactive steps towards managing snoring and enjoying a more rejuvenating rest each night.

GenioFlex is now launched at INDIEGOGO. For more information about the product and the campaign, please visit HERE.

