Snout Secures Over $110 Million in Capital to Make Preventive Pet Care Accessible for Every Pet

New funding accelerates nationwide expansion and builds a modern, prevention-first infrastructure for veterinary clinics

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snout, the pet healthcare financing platform trusted by veterinary teams nationwide, today announced it has secured over $110 million in total capital to expand access to affordable, proactive pet care across the U.S. The funding includes $100 million in financing from Clear Haven Capital Management and a $10 million Series A round led by Footwork , with participation from existing investors Pear , Bread and Butter Ventures , Restive Ventures , veterinary industry experts, and others.

Snout partners directly with veterinary clinics to offer prevention-first wellness plans that help pet parents afford essential care without compromising clinical standards. By eliminating credit checks, age and breed discrimination, and reimbursement delays, Snout ensures more pets receive routine care through easy, interest free monthly payments. .

Snout was founded around a simple belief: no one should have to make a medical decision for their pet based on the cash in their bank account.

"The scariest part of veterinary care shouldn't be the bill," said Emily Dong, Founder and CEO of Snout. "This capital allows us to bring preventive care to millions more pets and give veterinary teams the financial infrastructure they need to practice medicine the way it was meant to be practiced."

Making Preventive Care Possible

Snout works in close partnership with veterinary clinics to offer wellness plans that bundle recommended preventive services designed to keep pets healthy and detect disease early. Plans typically include unlimited exams, vaccinations, bloodwork, flea and tick prevention, and more.

Unlike traditional pet healthcare financing options, Snout removes credit checks and eliminates reimbursement workflows entirely—making it the first financing solution built specifically for preventive veterinary care at scale.

"We're giving clinics a tool that helps pet owners manage rising costs without adding operational burden to veterinary teams," said David Nietzke, Chief Operating Officer of Snout. "When cost is no longer the barrier, veterinarians can focus on what matters most: delivering the best possible care."

What This Funding Fuels

Snout's new capital will support growth across three key pillars:

Expanding Snout's national network of veterinary clinic partners

Deepening operational support resources for veterinary teams

Enhancing the pet owner experience and driving long-term cost savings

"We're pleased to support Snout at a pivotal stage in its growth," said Brian Smith, Director of Investments at Clear Haven Capital Management. "Together, we've built a new financing model that rethinks how healthcare is paid for, and we're excited to help scale this platform to serve more clinics and more pets nationwide."

Overmatch Capital advised Snout on the financing transaction.

About Snout

Snout is a modern preventive pet care platform that helps veterinary clinics deliver affordable, proactive care through wellness plans. By removing financial barriers to routine care, Snout empowers veterinary teams to focus on medicine—not payment friction. Already available to millions of pets nationwide, Snout is building the infrastructure that makes preventive care possible for every pet, everywhere.

Pet owners and veterinary clinics interested in Snout can visit www.snout.com to find—or request—a Snout-supported veterinary practice nearby.

