Snow and Sun: Break Into Spring With a Colorado Getaway

Spring Lodging Deals and Packages

Double Down on Lodging at Winter Park: Guests booking a two-night stay receive 50 percent off the second night and 25 percent off additional nights when booking before March 2. This deal applies to stays before April 30.

Frozen Worlds Weekends at YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park: Frozen Worlds weekends take place from March 13 through April 2 with counselor-led activities for all ages including snow fort building, crafts, winter science experiments and more. Cabins ranging from 2-4 bedrooms start at $109 per night, and lodge rooms at $89 per night. Day passes are available for $25.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort & Sunlight Mountain Resort Offer Soak & Slope Combos: Travelers can ski Sunlight Mountain Resort for the day and then soak and stay overnight in a comfy bed at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort (GHSR). All adults registered at GHSR through this package receive lift tickets plus unlimited access to GHSP, available through April 5.

Mavens of Wine Package, Denver: This lodging package is priced at $219 per night and includes two pours paired with a charcuterie board at Poka Lola Social Club; a wine tasting flight and chocolate pairings at Blanchard Family Wines; and two delicious pours at Cellar at Denver Milk Market.

Ski Extravaganza Package at The Windsor Hotel, Del Norte: The Windsor is offering its Ski Extravaganza package now until the end of the ski season. Guests who show valid Wolf Creek lift tickets receive a nightly room rate of $100 or if two nights are booked, they receive the 3rd night for free.

Spring Break at C Lazy U Ranch, Granby: C Lazy U Ranch offers activities including horseback riding, cross-country skiing, tubing and more. The Spring Break dates are March 2-April 5. Rates (per person per night): adults double occupancy: $440; adults single occupancy: $490; and children: $250.

Spring Events

Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival, Leadville - March 6–8: A fearless skier navigates an obstacle course connected by towrope to a horse and rider galloping at top speed. The carnival also includes other snowy activities.

5th Annual Barstool Race, Minturn - Saturday, March 7: "Athletes" affix a pair of skis to the base of a barstool and come out to "race" down a snow-covered course. Teams compete for the "Golden Barstool" with an awards ceremony and after-party at the Minturn Saloon.

Frozen Dead Guy Days, Nederland - March 13-15: This festival pays homage to Bredo Morstol, who is frozen in a state of suspended animation and housed in a Tuff Shed on dry ice high above Nederland. Highlights include coffin racing, costumed polar plunging and more.

5th Annual Frisco BrewSki - March 14: This beer festival invites guests to dress up in their favorite costumes and ski between local Colorado brewery tents at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Steamboat Springalicious Festival, Steamboat Springs – April 1-12: This festival celebrates springtime and the close of the ski season and includes live music, the annual Cardboard Classic, pond skimming and more.

2020 Barrel Into Spring, Grand Valley – May 16-17: This event brings together seven wineries offering barrel tastings, an opportunity to taste "futures" of wines not readily available to the public. Visitors can enjoy winery and vineyard tours.

25th Annual Fruita Fat Tire Festival - May 1-3: Celebrate hundreds of miles of world-class trails, test out the latest bikes at the demo at the 18 Road trailhead, explore the product expo in downtown Fruita and more.

CKS Paddlefest, Buena Vista - May 22–25: Considered the kickoff to Colorado's rafting season, Paddlefest hosts clinics, gear swaps and more. Buena Vista Whitewater Pro Rodeo also takes place during the festival.

Springtime Experiences

Explore a Colorado Creative District: Colorado boasts 26 designated creative districts, communities brimming with galleries, artists in residence and special arts events.

Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens: This spring, the Denver Botanic Gardens offers gardening workshops, family programming and forest bathing.

Take a Farm Tour: The Living Farm hosts tours and offers meals at its onsite farm-to-table restaurant. The Art of Cheese hosts weekly cheese-making classes and farm tours. Mesa Winds Farm and Winery offers tours and wine tastings.

Ski and Bike in One Day: Pack two helmets and experience Powderhorn Ski Resort in the morning. In the afternoon, put on a bike helmet and head to nearby Fruita for some of the state's best mountain biking.

Spot Migratory Birds on the Eastern Plains: Migratory birds that can be spotted as they pass through the region include snow geese, sandhill cranes, hummingbirds, plovers and more.

