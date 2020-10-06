Snow Bear Chalets Honored as one of VRBO's 25 All-Time Favorite Properties

WHITEFISH, Mont., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ponderosa Chalet at Snow Bear Chalets, the World's First Ski-in/Ski-out Treehouses, located on the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort in Northwestern Montana, has been selected from more than two million property listings globally, as one of Vrbo's 25 All-Time Favorite Properties in the World !

To commemorate 25 years since it pioneered the online vacation rental business, Vrbo® is giving away 25 stays at 25 of its most iconic, highest-rated vacation homes, cabins, condos (and castles!) as options for contest winners to choose from. To enter to win a vacation home stay from Vrbo's collection of all-time favorites, participants just need to share a family vacation photo on Instagram or Facebook using #VrboTurns25.

Vrbo's 25 All-Time Favorite Properties includes properties from three countries and 20 US states. In 2018, Snow Bear was also recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places and in 2019 by Cosmopolitan Magazine as one of the 30 Sexiest Hotels in the World.

Snow Bear Chalets , located in Whitefish, Montana just 30 miles from Glacier National Park, offers the ultimate luxury accommodations to enjoy hiking, mountain biking and outdoor adventures in the summer season, as well as world-class alpine skiing all winter long, in slopeside storybook-inspired treehouse chalets.

Complete with swooping beams and a soaring turret covered with 600- fiber-optic twinkle stars in the form of constellations, these magical treehouses are designed with inspired whimsy in the style of Hansel and Gretel meets Harry Potter. Featuring award-winning design, incredible views, private treetop hot tubs, gourmet kitchens, gas fireplaces, high speed Wi-Fi, Sonos, goose down comforters and luxury amenities, these storybook luxury treehouses are located ON the slope, providing true ski-in/ski-out access, for 1 to 22 guests. And with the completion of seven new chalets opening this December, Snow Bear will then be able to host up to 68 guests in total luxury and privacy, with 10 units.

Especially important during COVID times, Snow Bear not only offers pristine beauty in the best location, but also offers natural physical distancing in a private, remote yet conveniently located treehouses and chalets, perfect for spending safe, quality time with your family.

Since opening in late 2017, Snow Bear Chalets has received international acclaim from global travelers as well as journalists and guests alike, with consistent 5-star guest reviews.

Snow Bear is the dream of entrepreneur Gail Goodwin of Whitefish, Montana. "I wanted to build a magical place in the best location that would give our guests a unique place to truly relax and reconnect with what truly matters and where they would be inspired to leave stress at the front door," says Goodwin. And the result has been purely magical for the hundreds of happy guests who consistently reward Snow Bear with glowing, 5-star ratings.

Located not close to but ON the ski slope, Snow Bear Chalets offers a true ski-in/ski-out experience for those who would prefer to spend their time on the slopes, rather than just getting to them. From the time you walk out the front door of your chalet, you'll be on the slopes in 10 seconds!

Whitefish Mountain Resort, ranked by SKI Magazine readers in 2020 as the #3 Best Ski Resort in the West, boasts more than 3000 acres of mixed terrain and some of the best powder skiing in the west. And, it's literally right outside your door!

Snow Bear Chalets is the only Montana property to be included by Vrbo as one of their 25 All-Time Favorite Properties. "It doesn't get any better than being recognized for excellence by the world's largest vacation rental company, Vrbo! We're humbled and honored to be one of their Premier Partners, and to have been chosen from more than two million properties worldwide as one of Vrbo's 25 All-Time Favorite Properties!" says Goodwin.

Snow Bear provides the ultimate in luxury living for those who choose a unique, decadent holiday experience, and is available as a Premier Partner on Vrbo.com .

For more information or to be spoiled with a gorgeous mountain escape, guests can also book directly by visiting SnowBearChalets.com .

