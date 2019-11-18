Snow Bear Chalets Launches "The Giving Treehouse" Philanthropic Program to Aid Non-Profits

WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Bear Chalets - the World's First Ski-in/Ski-out Luxury Treehouses were recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places. Located on Hope Slope at Whitefish Mountain Resort in Northwestern Montana, Snow Bear Chalets is partnering with non-profit charities to raise funds for so many in need.

Inspired by Shel Silverstein's ageless book, The Giving Tree , developer Gail Goodwin wanted to share the success of Snow Bear Chalets to create more good in the world, and has dubbed Snow Bear Chalets " The Giving Treehouses ." Just as in the award-winning book where the tree gives continually, Snow Bear Chalets offers fundraising solutions to needy charities, while providing a place for families and friends to create lifelong memories together in magical, luxurious, slopeside treehouses.

Initial partner charities have included The One Drop Foundation, Children'sCancer.org, Make a Wish, and various local charities in Whitefish, Montana. Interested charities are welcome to apply at snowbearchalets.com/giving .

Snow Bear Chalets is donating 100% from all Cedar Chalet rentals through January 2020 to Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), a nonprofit organization that fights global poverty. Funding to IPA creates leverage so that each dollar's impact gets multiplied many times over, rather than merely spent in the first year. This year three of IPA's researchers, and two of its founding Board members, won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics for their pioneering work to bring a scientific approach to fighting poverty in developing countries. Please join IPA to expand this Nobel-prize winning approach to tackling poverty: https://www.poverty-action.org/donate

Complete with swooping beams and a soaring turret covered with 600 fiber-optic lights in the form of constellations, these magical treehouses are designed with inspired whimsy in the style of Hansel and Gretel meets Harry Potter. Featuring award-winning design, incredible views, private treetop hot tubs, gourmet kitchens, gas fireplaces, Wi-Fi, Sonos, down comforters and luxury amenities, these storybook luxury treehouses are located ON the slope providing true ski-in/ski-out access, for 1 to 22 guests. With the expansion of seven new units under construction, by fall 2020 Snow Bear will accommodate up to 80 guests.

Snow Bear Chalets is now accepting reservations for the 2019-2020 Winter Ski and Snowboard Season. Located just 30 miles from Glacier National Park, reservations for the 2020 summer season can also be booked now.

