Snow Bear Chalets Partners to Benefit Whitefish Community and Guests

WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Bear Chalets , one of TIME Magazine's 100 World's Greatest Places, located slopeside at Whitefish Mountain Resort has partnered with two non-profit organizations, DREAM Adaptive Recreation, Inc, and The Logan Health Foundation to benefit the Flathead Valley community and our guests.

"It's a tough time for a lot of people right now. We're all tired of travel limitations and the stress of everyday life. At Snow Bear Chalets, we want to do what we can to help locals and our guests enjoy the magic of a treehouse or a chalet and just relax for a few days. And, we want the experience to benefit our community too," said Gail Goodwin, the inspirational creator of Snow Bear Chalets.

To that end, Snow Bear Chalets will donate 5% of every 2022 ski season chalet reservation made from today until February 1st, to be shared by two local organizations, and will offer a 10% discount off their regular rates to guests booking for a 21/22 ski season reservation made prior to February 1st.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals with disabilities by providing year-round outdoor adaptive recreational opportunities. Trained staff and volunteer instructors help break down barriers to participation, provide adaptive equipment to assist individuals ages 5 to adults to ski, paddle, bike and engage in other outdoor fun, regardless of physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities.

Snow Bear Chalets has received world-wide acclaim as the world's first slopeside, ski-in/ski-out luxury treehouses, so it seems only natural to partner with DREAM Adaptive to help to provide great slopeside experiences to all. "We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to partner with Snow Bear Chalets. Our community is centered around direct access to the great outdoors, as seen with the gorgeous treehouses," said Julie Tickle, Executive Director.

Secondly, many local families and especially our front-line workers have been severely impacted by the continuation of COVID-19. The Logan Health - Whitefish Foundation helps ensure continued health care for our community. The foundation funds the Circle of Friends, a program for Logan Health - Whitefish employees to apply for a $500 grant to help with emergency expenses when the need arises, providing a great place to have a big impact on our frontline workers.

Snow Bear is proud to partner with our investor owners and these two non-profit organizations to help make an impact in our local community and create this win-win scenario for our guests and our community. Call 888-8MT-BEAR or go to SnowBearChalets.com for reservations and more information.

