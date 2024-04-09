Snow-Capped Adventure: Project Catamount Brings Skiing Excitement to Upstate Washington!

Project Catamount takes on its newest adventure as it plows through the snowy ski slopes in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington. Post this

Like many ECD vehicles, Project Catamount was built to take on diverse driving conditions, while doing it in style. With features such as a front winch; rear tow package; LED rear work lights; front HELLA 500 series round spotlights; and roof, ski and bike rack this one-of-a-kind Defender has easily taken on its newest adventure as it plows through the snowy ski slopes of The Summit at Snoqualmie in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington.

The new vehicle was built on a classic Defender 110 frame and has all the style of the vintage build with all the comforts and extras of a modern vehicle. Powered by a robust Chevrolet LT1 V8 engine and coupled with an 8-Speed automatic transmission, it can take on diverse terrains with ease. The ECD air ride suspension provides a comfortable ride wherever this vehicle goes.

"We absolutely love it when we get to see one of our vehicles test their versatility, said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "Our trucks are made durable and have the power to take on the most difficult terrains and are a thrill to take off the beaten path."

Beyond functionality, this vehicle is not shy in styling. Painted in a beautiful Arles Blue full gloss paint with silver accents from its full set of checkers, fender air intakes and Optimill handles and hinges. Stepping inside the vehicle, the interior is both luxurious and functional. The beautiful Garret Cadence Spice leather seats are accented with horizontal stitching, pulling together a classy invitation to sit in style while enjoying all the comforts of this build. The load area boasts 4 inward facing jump seats allowing for seating or hauling more gear. The cluster boasts vintage gauges for the feel of the classic ride, while the cargo area is customized with beautiful English oak flooring with teak stain. The vehicle is truly a classy and comfortable ride.

Although Project Catamount is a classic, it is also packed with all the modern amenities to enhance the driving experience. The Alpine audio system with touchscreen, CarPlay and Bluetooth is complimented with Infinity Kappa speakers and a mid-seat mounted subwoofer. It is ready to power mobile devices and tablets with 4 USB outlets and a wireless charger on the center console. Convenience such as remote start, 110 V outlets, power windows, remote locking, and alarm, wi-fi and automatic headlights bring the classic to modern luxury.

Project Catamount has plenty of safety features as well including a 6-point full external roll cage, back-up camera and sensor, digital rear view mirror and tire pressure monitoring system sensors.

"This vehicle is equipped to take its owner(s) on some great adventures, whether it is climbing the ski slopes or trekking across country" continued Wallace. "We can't wait to see where it ends up next."

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Catamount Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Model — Defender 110

Engine — GM 6.2L LT1 455 HP, V8 engine

Transmission — 8 Speed Automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty - Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — Alcon DA270/DA2704

Exhaust — Stock, Left Side, Single Exit

Fuel Tank - Extended

Exterior

Paint Color — Arles Blue

Roof — Chawton White

Hinges – Optimill Silver Metal

Door Handles – Optimill Silver Metal

Wheels — 16" Wolf in Chawton White

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain, White Letters Out

Grille — Mesh with Oval Vintage Land Rover Emblem

Bumper — Classic with DRL's and Winch

Rear Bumper – NAS with Tow Package

Roll Cage – 6-Point Full External

Additional Features — 2 LED Work Lights on Each Side of Rear Gate, 4 HELLA 500 Series Round Spotlights with Black Grille/Covers, Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Roof Rack, Custom Fabbri-Gringo Ski Rack and 2 Bike Rack Attachment Painted Body Color, Hi-Lift Heavy Duty Jack, Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+3+4

Front Seats — Puma Classic, Heated, Wrapped in Cadence Spice Leather

Middle Row Seats – 60/40, Wrapped in Cadence Spice Leather

Load Area Seats — 4 Inward-Facing Jump Seats, Wrapped in Cadence Spice Leather

Leather — Garrett Cadence Spice and Cadence Licorice

Seat Design — Horizontal Stitch

Dash – Puma Wrapped in Cadence Licorice Leather

Steering Wheel — Evander Wood Wheel

Gauges — Vintage

Carpet — Black

Cargo Area – Custom English Oak (Teak Stain) Flooring

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Alpine Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System — Infinity Kappa with subwoofer mounted under mid seat.

Additional Features — 4 USB ports, wireless charger, backup camera and sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, remote start, 110 V Outlet, Power Windows, Blind Spot Assistant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Rear View Mirror

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design