Snow goggles market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness of eye protection will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The snow goggles market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,064.21 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3% according to Technavio. Download a sample report!

Vendors : 15+, Including 100 Speedlab LLC, Adidas AG, Boardriders Inc., Bolle Brands France SAS, Burton Corp., Coral Eyewear Ltd., Electric, Future Eyewear Group Sweden AB, JULBO SA, Kering SA, Marker Deutschland GmbH, Oakley Inc., POC Sweden AB, Safilo Group Spa, Sinner BV, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Marketing and Distribution Ltd., Vision Service Plan, Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and Amer Sports Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Ordinary lens, Myopia lens, and Presbyopia lens), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 100 Speedlab LLC, Adidas AG, Boardriders Inc., Bolle Brands France SAS, Burton Corp., Coral Eyewear Ltd., Electric, Future Eyewear Group Sweden AB, JULBO SA, Kering SA, Marker Deutschland GmbH, Oakley Inc., POC Sweden AB, Safilo Group Spa, Sinner BV, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Marketing and Distribution Ltd., Vision Service Plan, Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and Amer Sports Corp.

Growing awareness of eye protection drives the snow goggles market. Snow sports is an exciting and thrilling activity, which attracts millions of enthusiasts every year. However, it is crucial to find the potential dangers associated with this activity and take precautionary measures, such as wearing protective eyewear. But there has been growing awareness about the importance of eye protection in snow sports, which has increased the availability and use of protective eyewear by amateurs and professionals. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the snow goggles market during the forecast period.

The emergence of e-commerce platforms for selling snow goggles is an emerging snow goggles market trend. The convenience it offers to its consumers has made e-commerce become so popular for snow goggles. Also, e-commerce platforms provide buyers with a wider selection of products than traditional retail stores. However, unlike physical stores that are very much limited by shelf space and inventory, online stores can offer an almost unlimited variety of snow goggles to choose from. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the snow goggles market during the forecast period.

The rise in weather variability challenges the growth of the snow goggles market. The negative impacts on snow goggles, with serious consequences for winter sports enthusiasts impact the growth of the market. Also, due to unpredictable weather patterns, obtaining the correct snow helmets and goggles has become crucial. Melting of snow, which often results in water dripping inside them also poses a threat to the market demand for snow goggles. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the snow goggles market during the forecast period.

The snow goggles market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the snow goggles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the snow goggles market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the snow goggles market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of snow goggles market vendors

The snow sports apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,557.44 million. This snow sports apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (alpine apparel and snowboard apparel), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising popularity of winter sports is notably driving market growth.

The electrochromic materials market size is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.11%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers electrochromic materials market segmentation by application (smart windows, displays, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increased usage in the automobile industry is notably driving the electrochromic materials market growth.

Snow goggles market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,064.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 100 Speedlab LLC, Adidas AG, Boardriders Inc., Bolle Brands France SAS, Burton Corp., Coral Eyewear Ltd., Electric, Future Eyewear Group Sweden AB, JULBO SA, Kering SA, Marker Deutschland GmbH, Oakley Inc., POC Sweden AB, Safilo Group Spa, Sinner BV, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Marketing and Distribution Ltd., Vision Service Plan, Vista Outdoor Inc., Youngone Corp., and Amer Sports Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

