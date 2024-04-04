SNOW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Snowflake Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Snowflake Inc. ("Snowflake" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNOW).

Class Period: September 16, 2020 – March 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Snowflake lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Snowflake-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake's products and services; (2) that Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to the IPO that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake's revenue and profit margins; (3) that, as a result, Snowflake's customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts' terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; (4) that, as a result, Snowflake's product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

