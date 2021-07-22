Snow Joe® Officially Announces Opening of Its Largest West Coast Distribution Center In Lacey, WA

"We are excited to officially announce the opening of our Snow Joe Lacey distribution center and, in the process, create over 150 family wage jobs in and around the Lacey community. As our first distribution center on the west coast, this facility provides us tremendous supply chain efficiencies to continue to rapidly serve our ever-growing customer base," commented Paul Riley Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe®.

Leased in October 2020, marking one of the largest Puget Sound industrial transactions of the year, the 575,918 sq ft Class A distribution center features over 50,000 pallet positions, robotic picking, and pallet-put-away automation, among other advanced warehouse management technologies to ensure faster delivery of Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® product to its customers. Not only will the opening of this west coast distribution center help Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® more efficiently distribute its easy-to-use, eco- conscious, and affordable lawn and garden tools, but it will also substantially grow the number of new jobs and opportunities for the residents of Lacey and surrounding regions.

Strategically located on Puget Sound, less than 30 miles from the Port of Tacoma with unparalleled access to the I-5 corridor, the major interstate spanning the length of the west coast, the Lacey distribution center provides several logistical advantages that Snow Joe intends to utilize to optimize its overall operational efficiencies. This distribution center will target all methods of fulfillment with a dedicated eCommerce area of the facility to ensure customer demand is promptly and reliably met.

"Snow Joe represents fundamentals and culture that are compatible with the business practices we value," added Nathaniel Hagedorn, CEO and Founder of NorthPoint Development. "Working closely with the Snow Joe leadership team is reflective of their responsibility to invest in their employees and implement environmentally friendly business practices, which undoubtedly sets Snow Joe apart from the competition. This development will provide long term sustainability for economic growth and exquisite value to the community."

This newly-opened west coast distribution center marks the first major west-coast tent pole in Snow Joe's growing US footprint, which now spans coast to coast and includes a 144,875 sq ft facility in Salisbury, NC, a 271,000 sq ft Class A distribution center in Mahwah, NJ, a 120,000 sq ft eCommerce distribution center and a 33,000 sq ft building in Carlstadt, NJ, and a 84,720 sq ft dedicated customer care center in East Rutherford, NJ.

To join the Snow Joe® team in Lacey, WA, please apply online at Snow Joe Jobs In Lacey, WA

About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe®, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe®, planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, outdoor residential tools and winter weather solutions. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front-end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the home exterior, garage, yard and garden landscapes by its ability to swiftly get its tools into the hands of its customers fast when they need them most. Founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the market share leader in electric pressure washers. Over the years, Snow Joe® has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business with distribution centers spanning coast to coast, offering a wide range of problem-solving tools to keep homes, yards, gardens and driveways looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, watering equipment, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and more – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC

Related Links

https://snowjoe.com

