SNOW Launches Exclusive Whitening Kit in Costco Stores and Online, Just in Time for the Holidays

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SNOW® Oral Care, a leader in premium oral care, is excited to announce the launch of its award-winning whitening kit at 100 Costco locations across the U.S. and online at Costco.com, starting November 10—just in time for the holiday season. This exclusive offering will be available to Costco members at a special holiday price of $49, down from its original $149, making SNOW's high-performance whitening technology more affordable and accessible than ever before to look and feel your best, and give the gift of a dazzling smile.

With over 1 million whitening kits sold worldwide, SNOW has established itself as a trusted, top-rated brand in the oral care industry. It's known for its dedication to high-quality, science-backed, and better-for-you products. The exclusive kit available at Costco features SNOW's advanced DiamondSeries® formula, the first over-the-counter kit featuring advanced hydroxyapatite for superior enamel protection.

"We are excited to partner with Costco to make our best-in-class whitening solutions more accessible. Our mission has always been to empower smiles, and this partnership ensures more people can enjoy a healthier, brighter smile, just in time for the holiday season," said Josh Snow, Founder and CEO of SNOW Oral Care.

SNOW's professional-grade whitening kit is hitting the shelves on November 10 in Costco stores across 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Available nationwide on Costco.com. To learn more visit TrySnow.com.

SNOW Oral Care is a premier brand in the oral care industry, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence in teeth whitening and overall dental health. Founded in 2017 with the goal of making high-quality, professional-level oral care accessible to all, SNOW has quickly gained recognition for its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and clinically tested formulations. The brand offers a comprehensive range of products including advanced teeth whitening systems, LED-powered electric toothbrushes, and specialized oral care solutions that deliver visible results and promote long-term oral health. Trusted by millions and recommended by experts, SNOW Oral Care continues to set the standard for innovation, making every smile brighter and more confident.

