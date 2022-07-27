SNOW Partners with Plastic Bank to Become Plastic Net-Zero

PHOENIX, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in teeth whitening, SNOW , is offsetting their plastic footprint and moving towards a more sustainable future in their new eco-friendly partnership with Plastic Bank . The brand and its employees have become "Ocean Stewards" and are actively saving our ocean ecosystems by reducing the amount of plastic waste that enters our ocean.

Plastic Bank stops ocean plastic by empowering ethical collection communities in vulnerable coastal regions across the world. Community members gather and exchange plastic waste at local collection branches for secure income and access to life-improving benefits that help them transcend poverty. These include access to health, work and life insurance, digital connectivity, and social and fintech services. Through this collaboration, SNOW employees are able to offset their plastic usage for 2022, which contributes to a cleaner environment, a reduced plastic footprint and a greater social impact in collection communities.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Plastic Bank," said Founder and CEO of SNOW Cosmetics, Josh Snow. "Reducing our plastic footprint and helping our world's ecosystems has always been important to SNOW, and it will continue to be through our sustainability mission. In collaboration with Plastic Bank, we are helping to prevent the equivalent of over 1 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean."

In addition to SNOW's partnership with Plastic Bank, the brand is actively working on a sustainability promise, expected to be completed by 2025 , inclusive of the development of an eco-friendly product line, achieving carbon neutrality, continued plastic neutrality, and offering sustainable, custom eco-friendly refill options, toothbrushes and more.

About SNOW:

SNOW, for skeptics, by skeptics. Millions of dollars of research to develop products that simply work everytime. The future of oral care has never looked brighter with the invention of truly revolutionary products that look and work better than anything tested on the market. We are so happy to showcase our patent-pending, award-winning teeth whitening product. The team here at Snow® has spent several years formulating and perfecting our brilliant teeth whitening system along with our entire line of award-winning beauty care. For more information on SNOW, visit www.TrySnow.com and @SNOW.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through a blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic® and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

