Snow Peak Capital Acquires Dalco Nonwovens and Global Felt Technologies

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Peak Capital, LLC (Snow Peak), a private equity firm focused on middle-market businesses, today announced it has acquired Dalco Nonwovens, LLC (Dalco) and Global Felt Technologies, Inc. (GFT), in partnership with Joey Duncan, CEO of both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Duncan has led Dalco and GFT since 2017 and will lead and retain significant ownership in both companies. The transactions represent Snow Peak's second platform investment.

Dalco, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Conover, NC, manufactures specialty light- and heavyweight nonwoven fabrics for a diverse customer base in the automotive, geotextile, furniture and bedding, and industrial markets. Located less than 100 miles away in Union, SC, GFT also manufactures nonwoven products for the automotive, industrial, and geotextile markets.

"The investment in Dalco and GFT will realize meaningful synergies and allow the firms to better serve their customers. We have great confidence in the abilities of Joey Duncan and his team to lead the businesses and look forward to partnering with him," said Snow Peak Managing Partner Steve Yager.

Duncan added, "I am extremely excited about this opportunity as it opens significant opportunities for Dalco and GFT to grow in the coming years. Dalco and GFT have reputations and brands that are synonymous with technical innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Finding an organization that shared those values was paramount in the decision to partner with Snow Peak."

"Dalco and GFT will continue to be known for dependability and commitment to quality. We are excited to support the business to help it continue to expand and meet the strong demand in the nonwovens market," said Snow Peak Partner Anthony Chirikos.

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor and Moss Adams provided financial advisory services to Snow Peak. Fidus Partners served as financial advisor to Dalco and GFT. Parker Poe and Culp Elliot & Carpenter served as legal advisors to Dalco and GFT, respectively. PNC Bank provided debt financing. Global Endowment Management provided equity financing alongside Snow Peak in this transaction.

About Snow Peak Capital, LLC

Snow Peak Capital is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses across the industrial, technology, and business services sectors. Snow Peak Capital's founders have more than 50 years of combined M&A and operating experience, having led or been involved in more than 60 private equity transactions during their careers. Snow Peak seeks acquisition opportunities in which it can bring lasting improvements to its partner firms, either directly or through its network of operating relationships. For more information about Snow Peak Capital, visit: www.snowpeakcapital.com

