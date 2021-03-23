Snow Phipps Group Acquires AI Fire

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Phipps Group ("Snow Phipps") announced today that it has completed its acquisition of AI Fire, LLC ("AI Fire" or the "Company") from Audax Private Equity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AI Fire is a national provider of fire protection services. The Company provides inspection, maintenance, repair, and installation of portable fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire alarms and emergency lighting to national chains and the healthcare, industrial, education, commercial and hospitality industries.

"AI Fire is a unique services business that is poised for significant growth in the attractive fire protection services industry," said Brandon Kiss, Partner at Snow Phipps. "We look forward to building on the Company's strong reputation and market position, and to growing the business both organically and through highly strategic acquisitions."

"We are very excited to be partnering with Snow Phipps. They bring significant expertise in the commercial and industrial services industries and are an ideal partner for our next stage of growth," added Michael Lloyd, AI Fire CEO.

"Mike and his team have a proven track record and clear vision to drive growth," said Snow Phipps Operating Partner John Kenny, who will join the Company's Board of Directors. "I look forward to working with them to make sure the Company has the resources needed to successfully execute our growth strategy."

Raymond James served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Snow Phipps for the transaction.

About AI Fire

AI Fire is a fire and life safety service provider to both national accounts via a vendor partner network and local and regional customers through its self-employed technicians. The Company performs routine inspections, repair services, and system installations and services to national chains and the hospitality, healthcare, industrial, education, and other commercial industries. The Company was founded in 2009 and has 20 district offices for its self-employed base across 11 states. For more information, visit www.aifire.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Business Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic and acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

