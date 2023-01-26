DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snow Pusher Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global snow pusher market.

The global snow pusher market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2021 to $2.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The snow pusher market is expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



Major players in the snow pusher market are Craig Manufacturing Ltd., HLA Snow, Protech Manufacturing & Distribution Inc., Rockland Manufacturing, Avalanche Plow, Snow Wolf Plows, Rylind Manufacturing Inc., BOSS Products, Kage Innovation, and BD Manufacturing.



The snow pusher market consists of sales of machines and equipment that can remove snow by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clear roads or areas where snow is an obstruction for the transportation of vehicles or humans with properties such as abrasion-resistant skid shoes. A snow pusher is a machine provided with a curved and perpendicular mouldboard in the direction of the motion, and a side wall is present on either side to capture the snow and push it in the required direction.



The main types of snow pushers are steel edge, rubber edge, pull back, truf pusher, and v-plow. The steel-edged snow pushers are used to remove snow from uneven or hard-packed snow. Steel edge snow pushers can be defined as equipment made of steel to remove snow from the surface. The different sales channels include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. These are used on roads and streets, railways, and airports.



North America was the largest region in the snow pusher market in 2021. The regions covered in the snow pusher market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing accidents are expected to propel the snow pusher market going forward. An accident refers to an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, which causes typical damage or injury. Due to heavy snowfall, roads will become slippery, and car tires' grip is very low, and there is a heavy chance of cars skidding. Snow pushers help to clear snow on roads and can avoid road accidents.

For instance, according to the Federal Highway Administration, a US-based government highway safety operations body, in February 2020, more than 1,300 people were killed and more than 116,800 people were injured in vehicles that crashed on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement. In addition, the US Department of State and local agencies are spending more than US$ 2.3 billion on snow and ice control operations annually. Therefore, rising awareness about public safety is expected to propel the growth of the snow pusher market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the snow pusher market. Major companies operating in the snow pusher market are focused on developing new technological solutions to improve road safety and enhance the infrastructure for cleaning the surfaces of the airport runway, railway tracks, roads, and walkways.



The countries covered in the snow pusher market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

