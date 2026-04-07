SNOW Shareholder Alert: Snowflake Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit Investors With Losses May Join -- The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SNOW during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/snowflake-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=185266&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: June 27, 2023 to February 28, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables, an open-source table format for large datasets that allow customers to store data in their own cloud, and tiered storage pricing were expected to have a material negative impact on consumption and revenues, and (2) as a result, defendants' positive statements about consumption patterns, revenues, and demand for Snowflake products lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: April 27, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/snowflake-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=185266&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SNOW during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 27, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm