Snow, Slopes, and Wildlife: Plan Your Winter Getaway in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter settles across the Peace Garden State, North Dakota beckons travelers to plan multi-day winter getaways filled with an array of outdoor adventures and scenic beauty. Communities across North Dakota roll out a wide range of snow-filled adventures. From ice fishing and skiing to wildlife viewing and winter festivals, the state offers countless ways to build a full winter itinerary that rewards visitors who stay and explore.

Cozy Getaways

Every year, communities across North Dakota roll out a wide range of snow-and-ice-filled adventures for the winter season. Citizens Alley in Minot, ND, is a year-round public plaza in the heart of the community that hosts farmers markets, live music and public art before transforming each winter into a state-of-the-art ice skating rink. Hosting curling events, hockey games and leisure skating, Citizens Alley has become a favorite spot for locals and visitors.

North Dakota's lodging options, including many designed to highlight the season, make it easy for travelers to settle in for a night or long weekend. Cozy cabins, heated yurts and unique lodges create warm, welcoming bases for multi-day adventures, allowing visitors to spend full days outdoors and return to relaxing evenings surrounded by snowy scenery.

New this season, The Lofts at Frost Fire have added cabins with ski‑in/ski‑out access, a loft king bedroom, private queen bedroom, fireplace, veranda hot tub, and full kitchen, providing a warm and stylish base for winter adventures. Additional winter-friendly lodging can be found in the heated yurts at several state parks including Cross Ranch, Lake Metigoshe and Fort Ransom; lakeside cabins at Fort Stevenson State Park , One Majestic Place lodging overlooking the Red River Valley and even the Moose Creek Lodge with sweeping views overlooking the Tongue River.

The accommodations encourage visitors to extend their stay and fully embrace snow-covered trails, thrilling ski runs, and endless outdoor adventures, turning every visit into an unforgettable winter escape.

Outdoor Recreational Activities

Ice Fishing

North Dakota's frozen lakes transform into winter destinations ideal for multi-day fishing trips. Devils Lake , Lake Sakakawea, Lake Audubon , and Lake Metigoshe offer abundant walleye, pike, and perch, and many anglers book multi-night stays to maximize time on the water and set up where the fish are biting. Anglers of all experience levels can reel in their fish from traditional bucket setups or heated ice houses. This classic winter pastime is a favorite among visitors seeking adventure and relaxation alike.

Downhill Skiing, Snowboarding & Tubing

For those seeking slope-side thrills, North Dakota offers alpine skiing, snowboarding, and tubing for all skill levels. Enjoy a day on the hills or a weekend getaway at Huff Hills near Mandan, Bottineau Winter Park in the Turtle Mountains, Thrill Hills in Fort Ransom, and Frost Fire Park near Walhalla, where fresh snow and fun-filled runs promise an unforgettable winter adventure.

Cross-Country Skiing & Snowshoeing

North Dakota's extensive trail systems make it easy to build multi-day itineraries that combine several parks or trail networks. Skiers and snowshoers can explore different landscapes each day, from the Turtle Mountains to the Sheyenne River Valley. Check out this list of the best trails to cross country ski .

Snowmobiling

With more than 2,800 miles of groomed trails, North Dakota offers snowmobiling adventures across forests, river valleys, frozen shorelines, and open plains. Thrill-seekers can create a homebase with lodging and dining then explore scenic routes through the Turtle Mountains , Pembina Gorge , Sheyenne , Missouri , and Red River valleys, as well as along the shorelines of Devils Lake , Lake Sakakawea and Lake Metigoshe .

Fat-Tire Biking

Fat-tire biking routes at Lake Metigoshe State Park and the Bison Plant Trail offer exhilarating options for exploring snow-covered trails and prairie paths like never before. Perfect for enjoying the quiet beauty of the season, routes for beginners and advanced riders offer a perfect activity to add to a weekend itinerary.

Ice Skating

Skaters can take to the ice at charming outdoor rinks or sharpen their skills indoors, with communities across North Dakota offering plenty of indoor and outdoor rinks for family and friends to take to the ice together. Fargo's Lights Ice Rink and Broadway Square create a magical atmosphere with twinkling lights, Grand Forks' Town Square Ice Rink and Citizens Alley in Minot invites skaters to enjoy a festive, family-friendly setting.

Wildlife Viewing

With more wildlife refuges than any other state, visitors throughout North Dakota and especially at Theodore Roosevelt National Park can experience some of the nation's best wildlife viewing. Roaming bison, elk, deer, pronghorns, and bustling prairie dog towns, are all visible even in winter with a little patience. Birdwatchers can enjoy golden eagles, black-capped chickadees, great-horned owls, and many more species, while keen observers may also see bighorn sheep, badgers, beavers, and other small mammals along secluded trails and open grasslands. As animal activity changes throughout the day and animals are most active during dawn and dusk, a multi-day trip increases opportunities to spot wildlife at key times. For more on wildlife watching, check North Dakota's Wondrous Wildlife Guide .

Winter Festivals & Seasonal Celebrations

Winter in North Dakota isn't solely about outdoor recreation, the state's winter festivals create ideal anchor points for long weekends. The below signature celebrations are beloved community events that showcase the magic of winter in North Dakota in 2026:

Vinterfest (January 18 - February 21): A month-long celebration of winter across central North Dakota. The festival includes artisan workshops, cross-country skiing, cultural heritage events, and other winter-themed activities.

A month-long celebration of winter across central North Dakota. The festival includes artisan workshops, cross-country skiing, cultural heritage events, and other winter-themed activities. Frostival (January 31): Fargo-Moorhead epitomizes the season day full of free winter activities including sledding, snowga (snow yoga) and a bonfire with smores.

Fargo-Moorhead epitomizes the season day full of free winter activities including sledding, snowga (snow yoga) and a bonfire with smores. Greenway Snow Day (February 7): A winter gathering in Grand Forks that offers family-friendly activities and snowy-season celebrations.

A winter gathering in Grand Forks that offers family-friendly activities and snowy-season celebrations. Shiverfest (February 21-22): Hosted in the Devils Lake area, this community-centered winter festival brings together locals and visitors for activities and events that embrace the cold season.

For more information on Winter Fun in North Dakota, please visit https://www.ndtourism.com/articles/winter-fun-north-dakota .

