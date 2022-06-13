Snow Sports Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 979.21 Million | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Purchase Our Report for more Industry, Regional, and Technology coverage with goal oriented solutions.

The Snow Sports Apparel Market value is set to grow by USD 979.21 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by Product (Alpine apparel and snowboard apparel) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Market Segmentation

By Product- The snow sports apparel market share growth by the alpine apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The developments in the skiing infrastructure globally, the rapid increase in the number of skiing tournaments, and the rising participation of women in such sports are the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

By Geography- 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for snow sports apparel in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa . The increase in participation in snow sports such as alpine skiing will facilitate the snow sports apparel market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Market Dynamics

Key Driver- The availability of a wide product mix and the assortment is a major factor driving the global snow sports apparel market growth. The global snow sports apparel market is witnessing a huge demand from the influx of snow sports enthusiastic population for recreational activities such as skiing, snowboarding, trekking, mountaineering, and climbing. Vendors that were offering sports and outdoor clothing have started to offer a variety of snow sports apparel in the last decade. For instance- VF Corporation, one of the sports and casual apparel giants, is offering numerous ski and snowboarding clothes with a large product mix and product assortment. The global snow sports apparel market is witnessing a huge demand due to millennials' inclination toward outdoor sports, including snow sports activities in countries such as the US. Therefore, the wide product mix and product assortment made by vendors will drive the global snow sports apparel market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge- The threat of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the global snow sports apparel market share growth during the forecast period. The penetration of the Internet and smartphone has grown over the last decade, which facilitates both established and local vendors to sell their products online. By leveraging e-commerce platforms, counterfeit outdoor and sports apparel are being sold in the market by replicating the original ones. The presence of many unregistered vendors that sell counterfeit products of branded counterparts online may hamper the optimum market penetration of key vendors. The counterfeit snow sports apparel looks the same as the original ones, and users can make out the difference only in terms of quality, comfort, and dimensional stability. With the growing sales of these counterfeit products, consumers may not be able to differentiate between genuine/branded and counterfeit products. Thus, the prevalence of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the market's growth and hamper the image of genuine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Buy Report Now! to unlock more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies

Related Reports

Running Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The running apparel market share is expected to rise to USD 18.06 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.08%. This report provides valuable insights on the post COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Rugby Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: At an accelerating CAGR of 6%, the rugby apparel market share is expected to rise to USD 490.68 million from 2021 to 2026. This report provides valuable insights on the post COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches for the coming years. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Snow Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 979.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Alpine apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Alpine apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Alpine apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Alpine apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Alpine apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Snowboard apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Snowboard apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Snowboard apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Snowboard apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Snowboard apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 89: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 94: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Burton Corp.

Exhibit 99: Burton Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Burton Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Burton Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Clarus Corp.

Exhibit 102: Clarus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Clarus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Clarus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Clarus Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 106: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Decathlon SA

Exhibit 111: Decathlon SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Decathlon SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Decathlon SA - Key offerings

10.9 Group Rossignol USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 114: Group Rossignol USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Group Rossignol USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: Group Rossignol USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Halti Oy

Exhibit 117: Halti Oy - Overview



Exhibit 118: Halti Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Halti Oy - Key offerings

10.11 Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH

Exhibit 120: Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 VF Corp.

Exhibit 123: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: VF Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

