Snow Sports Apparel Market to grow by USD 1,557.44 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising popularity of winter sports drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The snow sports apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,557.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snow Sports Apparel Market 2023-2027

Snow sports apparel market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The snow sports apparel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer snow sports apparel in the market are Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, Burton Corp., China Dongxiang Group Co. Ltd., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Descente Ltd., Elevate Outdoor Collective Holdings LP, Halti Oy, Hot Chillys, Kering SA, Patagonia Inc., Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, VF Corp., Willy Bogner GmbH, and Youngone Corp. and others.

The global snow sports apparel market is at its growing stage.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers snow sports apparel such as innovative and stylish garments and accessories designed for performance and durability.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd - The company offers snow sports apparel such as high-quality garments and equipment for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports.

Burton Corp. - The company offers snow sports apparel such as premium snowboarding gear, including jackets, pants, and snowboards, designed for performance and style.

The company offers snow sports apparel such as premium snowboarding gear, including jackets, pants, and snowboards, designed for performance and style. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Snow Sports Apparel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Alpine apparel and Snowboard apparel), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the alpine apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the segment such as developments in skiing infrastructure, rapid increase in the number of skiing tournaments, and rise in participation of women in sports. This segment contains bottoms, tops, and suits used in alpine skiing. Bottom wear includes shell bottoms, softshell bottoms, insulated bottoms, stretch bottoms, and fleece bottoms. Tops include shell tops, softshell tops, insulated tops, fleece tops, and sweaters. The major markets for skiing are the US and Canada. However, China is also developing their skiing infrastructure and hosted the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global snow sports apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global snow sports apparel market.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, the growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising participation in winter sports. In this region, there are several indoor and outdoor skiing arenas. Consumers prefer sports activities, such as snow sports, to remain fit and healthy. Moreover, this region is witnessing low temperatures for most parts of the year. North America has many indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks. Therefore, winter sports and snow sports, such as cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and ice skating, are highly popular in the region.

Snow Sports Apparel Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The rising popularity of winter sports is driving market growth. Skiing, ice skating, snowboarding, and sledging are some of the popular winter sports and such sports refer to competitive and non-competitive recreational activities that take place on snow or ice were traditionally played in colder climates during the winter. However, countries with warmer temperatures have the opportunity to conduct these sports due to the availability of artificial snow and ice. Globally, winter sports are gaining popularity among Millennials. In recent years, the popularity of winter sports has increased in emerging economies such as India and China. According to the General Administration of Sport of China, in October 2021, approximately 346 million people participated in snow and winter sports activities after China's successful bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Therefore such sports activities will drive the demand for snow sports apparel and in turn, boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The growing online sales are an emerging trend shaping the market. Online retailing enables market players to establish their brand /image and it is the fastest-growing distribution channel in the snow sports apparel market. Due to the low overhead costs incurred, online retailers offer affordable products. However, the rising number of online websites that deliver snow sports apparel has propelled the demand for these products. Online retailing is a cost-effective process and due to the high penetration of Internet services, improved economy, and the availability of purchase and delivery options through smart devices has also gained traction. Moreover, companies are emphasizing expanding their online distribution channels to increase their profit margins and revenue. The growth momentum of the global online retail market is accelerating, which is increasing the demand for apparel, including snow sports apparel. Many companies have initiated selling through their own web portals, which makes it comfortable and easy for consumers to shop online. Suh factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges

Challenges associated with supply chain management may impede market growth. To enhance inventory turnaround times, apparel suppliers should adapt to smaller orders placed by wholesalers and retailers. Managing inventory is an important strategy for the apparel industry. Nevertheless, due to an increase in energy prices globally and a rise in manufacturing costs in China, the apparel industry is looking for more effective and efficient production locations. Consequently, for inventory management, stronger supply-chain relationships are significant in the textile and apparel industry. Moreover, the risk of product damage additionally adds to the complexity of the supply chain process. Globally, many organized and established manufacturers operate and incur various costs related to fuel, taxes, duties, and different government policies. Hence, logistics and supply chains related issues reduce the net profits of market vendors, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Snow Sports Apparel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the snow sports apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the snow sports apparel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the snow sports apparel market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of snow sports apparel market vendors

Snow Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,557.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, Burton Corp., China Dongxiang Group Co. Ltd., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Descente Ltd., Elevate Outdoor Collective Holdings LP, Halti Oy, Hot Chillys, Kering SA, Patagonia Inc., Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, VF Corp., Willy Bogner GmbH, and Youngone Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

