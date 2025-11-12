Snow Thrower Safety: Get Ready Before the First Flakes Fall

Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Offers Safety Reminders

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is on its way, and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) encourages home and business owners to review safety tips and ready their snow throwers, often referred to as snow blowers, and other winter equipment in advance of bad weather.

"Weather is more unpredictable now than ever, so you want to be ready before the first flakes fall. Get your snow thrower serviced now, before repair shops are busy," says OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser.

Have a clean out tool or stick ready. NEVER put your hands inside the auger or chute. Post this Safety first. Clear yard of obstructions like doormats, hoses and toys and other debris to avoid running over them, harming the machine or people. Dress appropriately with safety gear such as safety glasses, gloves and footwear that can handle cold and slippery surfaces. Powerful storms, extended outages, and extreme weather conditions can disrupt daily life and leave you unprepared. With the right outdoor power equipment, you can protect your home, stay connected, and tackle challenges head-on, ensuring safety and peace of mind. For more tips and information, go to WeatherItBetter.com (PRNewsfoto/Outdoor Power Equipment Institute)

OPEI offers these tips:

Read and follow your owner's manual. Review safe handling procedures. Know how to operate the controls. Completely power off equipment when inspecting it.

Purchase and use manufacturer-approved fuel and batteries. Be sure to use the correct fuel and batteries, as recommended by the equipment manufacturer. Buy fuel and charge batteries ahead of a storm. For more information see: https://www.opei.org/programs/ethanolwarning/

Safety first. Clear yard of obstructions like doormats, hoses and toys and other debris to avoid running over them, harming the machine or people. Dress appropriately with safety gear such as safety glasses, gloves and footwear that can handle cold and slippery surfaces.

Have a clean out tool or stick ready. NEVER put your hands inside the auger or chute. Use a clean out tool (or stick) to unclog snow or debris from your snow thrower. Always turn off the snowthrower before clearing a clog.

Operate your snow thrower only in visible conditions. Never operate the snow thrower without good visibility or light, and use extreme caution on slopes and hills.

Aim your snow thrower with care. Never throw snow toward people or cars. Do not allow anyone to stand in front of your snow thrower.

Keep pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating. Do not allow them to play in the snow as it is tossed out of the chute.

For more safety information on using outdoor power equipment and being weather ready, go to WeatherItBetter.com

About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, (240) 988-6243, [email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute