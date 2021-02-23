Snow Worries Playing Sports in Beaumont Year-Round

"We understand that it has been a trying year but are so glad to be able to give sports planners and teams the opportunity to utilize our facilities to play the game that they love," said CVB Director of Sales, Freddie Willard. "The facilities and community are excited to welcome visitors to Beaumont."

Getting an average of 213 days of sun per year, Beaumont hosts sporting events year-round.

Conveniently located off Interstate 10, Ford Fields at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex, consists of 12 championship-caliber youth baseball/softball fields with all-weather turf infields. Covered bleachers and protective netting over all spectator areas, make this facility a "win" for any weather condition. Within five miles of the fields, is the Beaumont Athletic Complex, boasting 12 lighted softball diamonds, bleachers, and ample parking that can easily accommodate up to 120 teams.

The Beaumont Athletic Complex is also the home of the Municipal Tennis Center, offering a total of 24 lighted, two-toned hard courts. Of the 24 courts, 20 are open-air, surrounded by raised viewing stands, while four of the courts are covered, perfect for rainy days. The Thompson Family Tennis Center at Lamar University includes 16 courts and five stadium courts to utilize for tournaments as well.

If soccer is your game, look no further than the Cris Quinn Indoor Soccer Field at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex. The complex features 30 well-maintained and manicured soccer fields, as well as the climate-controlled indoor field.

All sports facilities are encouraging planners and their teams to follow safety guidelines set by the State of Texas regarding COVID-19 protocols.

