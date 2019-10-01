Snowden's Former NSA Boss, Steven Bay, Headlines IEEE Computer Society's Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign with Talk on "Edward Snowden: The Ultimate Insider Threat"

Webinar: October 23 at 11:00am PDT

Edward Snowden: The Ultimate Insider Threat - Steven Bay, Security On-Demand

"Strict data control systems could have stopped Snowden," explains Bay. "My missing employee, Edward Snowden, revealed himself to be the person behind the Top Secret NSA leaks that rocked the country in the proceeding days." In this presentation you will hear the inside story of the Snowden affair from his former boss and the lessons we learn from it. You will develop a better understanding of who insiders are, why they do what they do, and strategies you can deploy to better protect yourself from them. Secure your spot today.

Podcasts:

Software Engineering Radio (SE Radio): The Podcast for Professional Software Developers

October 8: Securing Your API

Neil Madden, author of the API Security in Action book and Security Director of ForgeRock, discusses the key technical features of securing an API.

October 22: Zero-Trust Networks

Evan Gilman and Doug Barth, authors of Zero-Trust Networks: building secure systems in untrusted networks discuss zero-trust networks.

"Our October Cybersecurity campaign is an extension of our long-standing dedication to the promotion and education of cybersecurity awareness and proactive efforts" said Melissa Russell, IEEE Computer Society's Executive Director. "Our related publications such as IEEE Security and Privacy, as well as our technical conferences that include IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy, and International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST), are integral parts of the Computer Society's continuing commitment to sharing important security research and developments to our members and the computing community."

Held every October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

