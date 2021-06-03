Snowed In Studios Creates Scarab Games to help Fortune 500 brands launch console and PC Games

New Scarab Games Studio to Bring Select Brand Partners to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Snowed In Studios today announces the expansion of their industry-leading game development services into a new division, Scarab Games, focused on helping major brands enter the lucrative world of AAA gaming.

Scarab Games will position itself to be the single point of contact for CMOs to advance the goal of building a console game for their customers.

Data shows that gaming has become the number one form of entertainment globally and many brands are now ready to make a multi-million dollar investment in their customers' daily entertainment. As one of the world's most respected and loved game developers the studio gives brands the pedigree and tools to provide the best possible entertainment experience for current and future customers.

Scarab Games launches at a time when the console and PC gaming industry continues to eclipse other forms of entertainment, despite the relatively steep barrier of entry for brands.

"Moving into new territory is never easy without a map," said Snowed In Studios CEO, Jean-Sylvain Sormany. "Our new Scarab division's team is custom-built to help brands develop and navigate their long-term engagement strategy with customers, through the rich world of gaming."

As part of Keywords Studios, the leading international technical and creative services provider to the global video games industry, Snowed In Studios has access to the full suite of external development solutions required to bring AAA titles to market.

Scarab Games has created a proprietary roadmap to help brands from every sector distil their history and brand value into deep, story-driven narratives and gameplay styles for original entertainment projects to help CEOs and CMOs navigate the landscape. They will be announcing an outside advisory board that includes some of the highest profile names in the gaming industry to help brands navigate the AAA world.

Gaming as an entertainment force continues on a path of exponential growth. Beyond advertising, brands have the opportunity to create a deeper connection with audiences, with the ability to jump-start vast entertainment properties.

"We've seen famous brands dare to go into console gaming and, years later, find themselves in a position to release blockbuster animated films around those same brands," said Snowed In Studios' Senior Producer Nigel Franks. "With direct relationships to publishers, we are equipped to make that possible for brands that were outside of the traditional gaming space."

Scarab Games has tapped global gaming and advertising experts, Neptune Agency, to help chief marketing officers lead their brands into the valuable world of AAA gaming.

"Disruptive marketers know their brand has the power to extend to new media," said Ryan Valley, CEO of Neptune Agency. "What we do is provide a tutorial into the world of console and PC, that will give a famous brand the opportunity to build an experiential world that gamers can immerse themselves in."

"As gamers ourselves, the gaming audience wants to engage with brands they love, through meaningful, intelligent and fun gaming experiences. This can dramatically improve brand loyalty, so we are officially ready to help brands and gamers unite, and build new communities through play," added Sormany.

To find out how Fortune 500 companies can co-develop their gaming strategy, build console gaming revenue and create new franchises to become a powerful force in entertainment, visit www.scarabgames.com.

About Scarab Games (www.scarabgames.com)

Scarab Games addresses high-quality branded content in the console and PC gaming space. Working with a limited number of visionary global brands, Scarab Games builds the foundation for profitable entertainment franchises, based on giving the audience high-value, long-lasting gameplay experiences.

About Snowed In Studios (www.snowedin.ca)

Snowed In Studios is an Ottawa-based video game and interactive media developer. The studio was founded by experts in the video game industry, who push the boundaries of software development to provide top-quality interactive entertainment experiences. The studio has a reputation of efficiency, expert knowledge, and communication-based processes to create the best solutions for gaming clients. With a portfolio including high-profile publishers and developers such as 2K, Bethesda, Eidos, Ubisoft, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Compulsion Games, Electronic Arts, Microsoft and many others, the Snowed In Studios team is no stranger to the challenges of modern game development.

About Neptune Agency (www.neptune.agency)

Neptune is a North American, branded entertainment agency designed to help companies navigate challenging and rewarding digital investments on a path to more authentic customer engagements. From gaming to design, film production and massive social media campaigns, Neptune delivers high value, rewarding, and unique customer journeys. Neptune's staff and network have consistently delivered on that promise for iconic brands like Microsoft, Sony, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Disney, and Pokemon across almost every digital platform.

