Snowfighter Equipment Rodeo Sponsored by Same Day Salt

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Same Day Salt is proud to sponsor the Snowfighter Equipment Rodeo! Northeast Ohio is saddling up for wintertime weather. Learn about what causes common winter weather issues in this area, and why they can be so hard to predict. Equipment used for snow removal and ice treatment will be available to test drive. There will also be a mechanical bull, lots of food, drinks, and family fun! Great prizes including: 1st prize: 7 day Mexican/Caribbean Vacation for 2 or $3,000. 2nd place: Boss Snowplow. 3rd place: $500. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day also. Tickets are only $5 and registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/snowfighter-equipment-rodeo-tickets-66920046661. The event will take place tomorrow (September 21st) from 11:00am-7:00pm at the Days Inn & Suites, 4742 Brecksville Road Richfield, OH 44286

Fun equipment obstacle course! Win a free Boss snow plow!

Dr. Scott from Cargill will talk about the science behind the safety of anti-slip and fall pretreatments. He will discuss how to prevent slip and fall accidents and injuries on snow, sleet and ice. Sean Riley, also from Cargill, will be covering the status of the major construction project of the Cleveland Salt mine.

Same Day Salt is sponsoring this fun and educational event. Through a 30-year relationship in the snow-removal and de-icing industry, they have become a preferred vendor of the mines. Together with their co-sponsors, their goal in this event is to promote education on wintertime safety and engage the community with fun activities that will bring local families and businesses together. Other sponsors include Northfield Power Equipment, The Boss, Cargill, M&M Certified Welding Co., and Properties Magazine. To learn more about same Day Salt or the event please Call 440-447-0092 for more details.

Check out the Rodeo's Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/snowfighter.rodeo

VIDEO LINK:https://vimeo.com/360547449 EMBED CODE:https://player.vimeo.com/video/360547449

