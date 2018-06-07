Snowflake Accelerates Customer Time-to-value with Availability on AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog comprised of ISV solutions running on AWS, providing a simplified procurement process, easier method for software deployment, consolidated billing and visibility of purchasing across all business units of AWS customers.

Recent Snowflake customers that have purchased via AWS Marketplace include SendGrid, a cloud-based email platform that allows marketers and developers to easily craft, segment, test and successfully deliver emails. "Procuring Snowflake from AWS Marketplace was just another great reason to choose AWS as our cloud provider and Snowflake as our modern, cloud-built data warehouse provider," SendGrid Director of Enterprise Data Operations Amy Anthony said. "Snowflake delivers the concurrency, scalability and zero maintenance that allows SendGrid to focus on making better business decisions."

DNA, one of Finland's leading telecommunications companies, also reaped the benefits of purchasing Snowflake via AWS Marketplace. "Leveraging AWS Marketplace helps us maintain efficient operations and leverage innovative products and services thanks to streamlined and more flexible purchasing," DNA's Head of Information Management and Analytics, Tomi Eronen, said. "On AWS Marketplace, we chose Snowflake to easily acquire and analyze large amounts of varying data previously unavailable to us. AWS Marketplace and Snowflake provide us a fast path to realizing these advantages."

With SaaS contracts on AWS Marketplace, customers can select subscription service terms that fit their needs. Customers also benefit from a simplified software procurement experience by leveraging their existing payment terms with AWS and get consolidated billing for all of their AWS services, software and SaaS product usage. AWS Marketplace allows ISV Sellers to offer more of their product portfolio, helping AWS customers quickly discover, subscribe and consume more than 4,200 solutions, including SaaS and API products, all through a unified billing model that simplifies the process for both SaaS service suppliers and consumers.

"Our customers want solutions built on AWS and designed to take full advantage of the cloud," said Dave McCann, Vice President, AWS Marketplace, Service Catalog and Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted that Snowflake has extended their offerings on AWS Marketplace with SaaS Contracts. Customers now have more flexibility in purchasing multi-year contracts and deploying Snowflake with simplified procurement and unified billing through their existing AWS account."

Snowflake started with the vision of eliminating the barriers that prevent organizations from being truly data-driven. Snowflake's availability on AWS Marketplace delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to support today's diverse data and analytics landscape.

"Our customers realize how Snowflake allows them to become truly data-driven enterprises," Snowflake's CEO, Bob Muglia said. "Providing our customers with the choice of buying through AWS Marketplace simplifies their purchasing experience, enabling them to simply add Snowflake to their existing AWS bill."

Snowflake's innovations were designed to break down the technology and architecture barriers that organizations still experience with other data warehouse vendors. Snowflake has achieved six defining qualities of a data warehouse built for the cloud:

All of your data – Create a single source of truth to easily store, integrate and extract critical insight from petabytes of structured and semi-structured data (JSON, XML, AVRO).

– Create a single source of truth to easily store, integrate and extract critical insight from petabytes of structured and semi-structured data (JSON, XML, AVRO). All of your users – Provide access to an architecturally unlimited number of concurrent users and applications without eroding performance.

– Provide access to an architecturally unlimited number of concurrent users and applications without eroding performance. Zero management – Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance, so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required.

– Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance, so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required. Complete SQL database – Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users already know how to use today.

– Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users already know how to use today. Pay only for what you use – Snowflake's built-for-the-cloud solution scales storage separate from compute, up and down, transparently and automatically.

– Snowflake's built-for-the-cloud solution scales storage separate from compute, up and down, transparently and automatically. Data sharing - Snowflake extends the data warehouse to the Data Sharehouse ™ , with direct, governed and secure data sharing within seconds, so enterprises can easily forge one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many data sharing relationships.

