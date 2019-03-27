Snowflake and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Partner to Deliver the Most Data-Driven Formula One™ Season To Date

In Formula One racing, where every millisecond counts and data insight is essential for performance, the very best technology and innovation are vital to achieving success. Partnerships are key to helping Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reach new benchmarks in performance. By tapping into Snowflake's built-for-the-cloud data warehouse, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing will be able to obtain data in real time to enable more effective business strategies.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing," Snowflake CMO, Denise Persson said. "Formula One racing thrives on pushing the boundaries of performance, which is the same ethos Snowflake operates on with our technology. By providing instant and infinitely scalable access to data when organizations like Aston Martin Red Bull Racing most need it, our customers can put data in the driver's seat to make quick business decisions and ultimately drive their competitive edge both on and off the track."

"A large part of our success is built on our technology and innovation partnerships, and our new collaboration with Snowflake is a continued step toward securing yet another strong Formula One season," Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Head of Technical Partnerships, Zoe Chilton said. "We are excited to be working with Snowflake to get instant access to insights throughout this racing season."

