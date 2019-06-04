Snowflake and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud , today announced at Snowflake Summit an expansion in its product offering to integrate with Google Cloud Platform. Large organizations require flexibility across their cloud strategies and Snowflake enables seamless and secure data integration throughout organizations and across platforms via its cloud-built data warehouse. Snowflake on Google Cloud is set to launch in preview in Fall 2019, with general availability scheduled for early 2020.

A global leader in pharmaceutical and medical supply distribution and healthcare technology solutions, McKesson Corporation will leverage Snowflake on Google Cloud to power the development of next-generation applications and products, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and enhanced analytics.

"We're excited to collaborate with Snowflake and Google Cloud as McKesson moves to a cloud-first approach that will help us leverage data to problem solve for the future of healthcare," said Brian Dummann, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, McKesson. "With Snowflake on Google Cloud, we have a technology solution to build a scalable, highly-resilient cloud environment with the agility that the business demands while delivering valuable insights to help our business and our customers."

"Enterprises are undergoing digital transformations, and increasingly their data is informing these shifts," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to offer Snowflake's cloud-native data warehousing solution on Google Cloud's world-class, global infrastructure. Enterprises will soon be able to use Snowflake alongside Google Cloud's comprehensive set of advanced analytics and machine learning solutions."

"Snowflake is putting what customers want first," Snowflake CEO, Frank Slootman said. "As more organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy, it's become important for businesses to have a unified data source. We're excited to work with Google Cloud to provide the flexibility, performance, and unlimited concurrency that customers require to power their businesses ahead of the competition."

Resources

About Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake is the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com .

SOURCE Snowflake Inc.

Related Links

https://www.snowflake.com

