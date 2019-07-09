Snowflake Announces 2019 Summit World Tour to Break Down Data Barriers Worldwide

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced that following the success of their inaugural Snowflake Summit user conference in June, the company will be kicking off a 2019 Summit World Tour event series. The event series will showcase the most popular thought-leadership and use-case breakout sessions from the original Snowflake Summit in addition to in-depth training, hands-on labs and networking opportunities that will inform and enable the global data audience to break down the data barriers they face today. The Summit World Tour will run from September 17 - October 22, 2019 in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, London and Sydney.

Data professionals who attend the day-long summit can look forward to hearing from Snowflake customers like Harmoney, Logitech and ShopRunner, partners, and technical leaders about what is possible with modern data analytics. Each World Tour stop will provide attendees the opportunity to:

Get hands-on training from Snowflake and its partners

Learn how to solve tough data challenges with product roadmaps

Engage with over 400 data visionaries, early adopters and industry leaders

Meet leading cloud technology and system integration providers that leverage Snowflake to deliver even deeper data insights

"I've been to plenty of tech conferences before and my experience as both a speaker and attendee at Snowflake Summit has absolutely been the best one yet," Harmoney Chief Data Scientist, Andrew Cathie said. "I'm looking forward to participating again at the Summit World Tour San Francisco event, and learning even more from the keynotes and many valuable sessions."

"Data is the key to increasing revenue, improving margins and making businesses more efficient," Snowflake Chief Marketing Officer, Denise Persson said. "We saw immense success with our inaugural Snowflake Summit user conference and are excited to deliver the knowledge, insights, and hands-on experiences to data professionals in cities across the world with the Summit World Tour."

Learn more about Summit World Tour and register for an upcoming event here.

