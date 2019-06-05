Snowflake Announces First-Annual Data Drivers Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud , announced the winners of their first-annual Data Drivers customer awards at Snowflake Summit . Data Drivers awards winners represent the individuals and organizations using data-driven strategies to innovate, add business value, and deliver better customer experiences.

"Snowflake Summit exists to provide a deeper look into how organizations are transforming their businesses with the right insights," Snowflake CEO, Frank Slootman said. "These award winners represent individuals and organizations that are using data to solve new problems. We're proud to be a part of their success story."

The 2019 Data Driver of the Year award winner is Capital One.

This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy impacts numerous facets of its business.

In the Business Awards tier:

Blackboard came out on top among the Data Sharing Leaders. This award highlights a business that is revolutionizing data as a strategic business asset, transforming its business through easily and securely sharing live, governed data with customers and business partners.

Kiva took the prize in the Data for Good category. This award spotlights an organization that employs enhanced data analytics to help save, extend, and improve lives or the environment, globally.

In the Data Drivers Individual and Team Awards tiers:

Helen Hunter , Group Chief Data Officer at Sainsbury earned the Data Executive of the Year award. This award goes to a strategic leader who is pioneering cloud data analytics within his or her organization and breaking new ground in his or her industry.

Avinash Deshpande , Chief Software Architect at Logitech garnered the Data Pioneer of the Year award. This award honors a technology leader championing and driving the implementation of his or her company's modern data analytics program.

Indrasis Mondal, Director of Big Data Engineering & Data Products at Hulu received the Data Science Manager of the Year award. This award goes to a technology trailblazer who has implemented a world-class data science program within his or her organization through data visualization.

Square's BI & Analytics team, led by Julia King captured the Best Data Team award. This award recognizes an outstanding business intelligence or data science team driving the success of its data-driven enterprise by unifying enterprise data and empowering analytics users.

"We'd like to thank everyone who is joining us this week at Snowflake Summit," Slootman said. "And a big congratulations goes out to the Data Drivers Award recipients."

Snowflake also wants to thank a number of key ecosystem partners for their contributions to Snowflake Summit:

Solutions Partner

Amazon Web Services

Diamond Partners

Databricks, Matillion, Microsoft

Platinum Partners

Attunity, Clarity Insights, Fivetran, Looker, Sigma, SnapLogic, Talend, Tableau Software, WhereScape

Gold Partners

Braze, Cervello, DAS42, Dataguise, Heap, LTI, Periscope Data, StreamSets, Striim, Trianz

