Snowflake Announces Software Licensing Program Contract With State of California

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake Computing , the only data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced the signing of a software licensing program (SLP) contract with the state of California. Snowflake is now listed as an approved vendor on the Department of General Services (DGS) website , where state and local public sector entities can procure Snowflake products and services.

Government agencies will now be able to use Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse to get insight from all their data by all their users. In addition, they'll be able to easily and securely share data in real time across all their business units, with other state agencies and with citizens. This is all made possible thanks to Snowflake's key product benefits: secure data sharing, instant elasticity and per-second pricing across multiple clouds. With Snowflake, agencies can easily derive deep insights from data without the hassle and costs associated with existing legacy solutions.

"Being part of California's software licensing program means state and local agencies now have easy access to our cloud-built data warehouse and modern data sharing, which will help them become more agile, innovative and citizen-centric," said Zach Oxman, Sales Director, Government Sector at Snowflake. "People from the governor down to individual citizens are looking to get more involved with solving big social problems like homelessness, judicial reform and wildfire preparations, to name just a few. To do this they all need secure, instant and infinite access to data, and Snowflake makes this possible."

Snowflake's unique difference with sharing data across and between agencies is that data doesn't physically move. All other methods require moving data, which brings avoidable cost, risk, and headache. With Snowflake data is shared in a secure and governed way in real time by creating access to read-only copies of the data, a unique attribute of Snowflake's cloud-built architecture. This means agencies have unlimited opportunities to integrate shared data with their own data, giving them a level of insight previously unattainable.

Being part of the SLP simplifies the procurement process by making all deals subject to pre-negotiated terms and conditions with Snowflake's authorized reselling partners. State and local agencies that want to buy Snowflake now have a simple method for procurement that includes partners certified Small Businesses (SB) and Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (DVBE).

"We understand the intrinsic value of Snowflake to the public sector around important initiatives like data sharing, centralization, and democratization," Snowflake CEO, Bob Muglia, said. "If you think about the volume, variety, and velocity of data for an entity like the state of California – the fifth largest economy in the world – modern data sharing and other data warehousing capabilities are needed to not only keep pace, but to also continue innovating."

The SLP agreement timing closely aligns with the incoming administration of Governor Gavin Newsom, who has written and spoken about democratizing data in the public sector. In his book " Citizenville ," Newsom writes: "First, government has to be absolutely transparent—every agency, across the board, with exceptions only to protect public safety or personal privacy. We must open up our vast stores of data, make them available to ordinary people, and make sure they are standardized and easy to use."

Resources

About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing, and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com .

SOURCE Snowflake Computing

Related Links

https://www.snowflake.com

