Snowflake Appoints Margo Smith as Chief Legal Officer

"I am thrilled to welcome Margo to the Snowflake team," Muglia said. "Margo has deep knowledge of growth software companies and global market dynamics. That experience, combined with her private practice experience advising public and private tech companies at all stages, are the ideal mix to help Snowflake execute its vision. As Snowflake continues to scale our business and expand operations internationally, Margo's leadership and extensive experience will be instrumental."

Smith recognized early Snowflake's customer-centric focus: "Snowflake has redefined how enterprises store and leverage their data, delivering automated, intelligent insights in real time," she said. "Underpinning Snowflake's revolutionary technology is its commitment to innovation, customer success and trust. As Snowflake continues to grow rapidly, building a strong foundation of people, processes and vision will help us scale and maximize our market opportunity for years to come."

Smith is an experienced public and private company general counsel who has represented organizations in privacy, commercial, compliance, litigation, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions and international law matters. At Snowflake, she will be responsible for the company's global privacy and compliance strategy, in addition to strategic legal and business initiatives.

Prior to joining Snowflake, Smith served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Marketo, Inc., where she was responsible for legal affairs, compliance and data security. Most recently, Smith served as EVP and Chief Legal Officer at Apttus. Smith began her career at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati, where she represented public and private technology companies. Smith earned her Juris Doctor from Columbia University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.

About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all data available to an organization in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, the elasticity of the cloud, and live data sharing at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at www.snowflake.net.

