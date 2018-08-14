Snowflake Appoints Thomas Tuchscherer as Chief Financial Officer

Tuchscherer has worked in the technology industry for nearly 20 years in North America and Europe. Prior to Snowflake, he spent eight years at Talend, serving as CFO since 2012. During his tenure, he led Talend through a successful IPO and helped the company increase revenue 20x. Before Talend, he held senior finance and strategy positions at SAP, Business Objects and Cartesis.

"Thomas is a significant addition to Snowflake's team," Muglia said. "He brings a combination of deep finance experience, strategic thinking and the proven ability to manage growth in the private and public markets. He will be an immense asset to the future of Snowflake. In addition, he is a veteran of the data industry, coming from one of our technology partners, Talend. I am delighted to have him on board to help Snowflake navigate through this phase of rapid growth and global expansion."

"It's an exciting time to join Snowflake," Tuchscherer said. "Snowflake has developed a disruptive, cloud-built data warehouse-as-a-service and the company's number-one value is to 'put customers first.' Snowflake has a tremendous market opportunity in transforming how companies share data across and beyond their organizations. I look forward to working with the Snowflake team to serve our customers, grow our business and realize our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven."

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.net.

