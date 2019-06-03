Snowflake Is Now Available on Microsoft Azure Government

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud , today announced that it is now generally available on Microsoft Azure Government . Snowflake on Microsoft Azure Government provides U.S. government agencies with world-class security, protection and compliance.

"The general availability of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure Government marks the first time Snowflake is being offered in a government region," Snowflake Regional Vice President of the U.S. Federal Business Ro Dhanda said. "With Snowflake on Azure Government, government agencies get the performance, scalability and simplicity of the most powerful cloud-built data warehouse while simultaneously meeting strict government security and compliance requirements.''

Greg Myers, Vice President, Federal, at Microsoft Corp., added, "Microsoft Azure Government was built from the ground up specifically to address the capabilities, performance and compliance needs of our federal customers and partners. The addition of Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse to our Azure Government portfolio will enable our customers to drive new levels of insight and innovation."

Azure Government is the mission-critical cloud, delivering breakthrough innovation and security to U.S. government customers and their partners. With world-class security and the broadest compliance coverage across regulatory standards, agencies can accelerate cloud adoption with confidence, in a consistent hybrid environment designed for flexibility and scale. Azure Government enables innovation with deeply integrated cloud services, data and advanced analytics and an open application platform that provides the building blocks to rapidly develop, deploy and manage intelligent solutions.

Snowflake on Azure Government is another example of Snowflake's customer-centric strategy, which enables organizations to easily and affordably store and access all their data in one solution for deep analytical insights. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, the elasticity of the cloud and live data sharing at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Resources

About Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com .

SOURCE Snowflake Inc.

Related Links

http://www.snowflake.com

