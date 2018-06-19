Snowflake is now FedRAMP Ready

"Snowflake is built to enable government agencies to successfully complete their modern cloud data analytics projects ahead of schedule and under budget," Snowflake's Vice President of Security, Mario Duarte said. "Agencies have a treasure chest of data-driven insight that only a modern, cloud-built data warehouse can unlock. We also enable the government to easily share live data across agencies in a secure and governed way that provides deeper insight than ever before. Ultimately, Snowflake helps government agencies better serve the hundreds of millions of Americans they're entrusted to assist and protect."

Snowflake delivers the highest security for any on-premises or cloud data warehouse or big data platform. The following security features and validations are among the many, built-in safeguards available to Snowflake customers:

Zero management – Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance, security and high availability so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required.

– Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance, security and high availability so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required. Encryption everywhere – Snowflake automatically encrypts all data at rest and in transit.

– Snowflake automatically encrypts all data at rest and in transit. Comprehensive protection – Security features include multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, IP address whitelisting, federated authentication and annual rekeying of encrypted data.

– Security features include multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, IP address whitelisting, federated authentication and annual rekeying of encrypted data. Tri-Secret Secure – Ensures customer control and data protection by combining a customer-provided encryption key, with a Snowflake-provided encryption key and user credentials.

– Ensures customer control and data protection by combining a customer-provided encryption key, with a Snowflake-provided encryption key and user credentials. Support for private network connection – Customers can transmit data between their virtual private network and Snowflake without accessing the Internet, making inter-network connectivity secure and easier to manage.

– Customers can transmit data between their virtual private network and Snowflake without accessing the Internet, making inter-network connectivity secure and easier to manage. Private deployment – Enterprises can get a dedicated and managed instance of Snowflake within a separate virtual private cloud (VPC).

– Enterprises can get a dedicated and managed instance of Snowflake within a separate virtual private cloud (VPC). Security validations – SOC 2 Type 2, PCI DSS compliance and support for HIPAA compliance validate the level of security of Snowflake's cloud data warehouse.

According to FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program: "FedRAMP enables (government) agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT."

About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake enables the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.net.

