Snowflake Launches "Data for Breakfast" Event Series in 17 U.S. Cities

Today's organizations struggle to securely share data with customers and partners and unlock its value. During these informative sessions, Snowflake will help attendees learn how to easily and securely share and consume live data across teams, partners, clouds and continents. Cloud thought leaders, experienced analytics practitioners and innovative technologists from around the U.S. will share insights into how to escape the constraints of legacy technology approaches and deliver data-driven insights by taking advantage of cloud-built technology.

"In order for today's organization to become a data-driven enterprise, business and technical professionals must understand how data-driven insights create a competitive advantage," Snowflake's Chief Marketing Officer, Denise Persson, said. "The Data for Breakfast events will help attendees learn about how cloud-first data warehousing makes data sharing across the organization possible and gives them the power to unlock insights from data that drive business value."

Confirmed speakers from the Data for Breakfast event series include:

Brianna Connelly, Sr Manager, Data Analytics, Return Path

Sandro Frattura , Business Intelligence Data Architect, Hubspot

, Business Intelligence Data Architect, Hubspot Nate Skousen , Director of Data Architecture and Analytics, Vivint

, Director of Data Architecture and Analytics, Vivint Jay Tomkins , Director of Business Intelligence, TechStyle

, Director of Business Intelligence, TechStyle Carlos Fares, Director of Business Intelligence, CareCloud

McPherson White, Director of Software Development, PureCars

Casey Pursel , Director of Business Intelligence, Snap Kitchen

, Director of Business Intelligence, Snap Kitchen Carlin Eng , Data Engineer, Strava

, Data Engineer, Strava Tarush Aggarwal , Director of Data Engineering, WeWork

The Data for Breakfast event series begins in Denver on June 5 and ends in New York City on June 19. The events will draw senior business leaders and data, analytics and IT professionals from industries and companies around the country. The breakfast event series will tour 17 cities including:

Denver – June 5

Boston – June 5

Minneapolis – June 5

Salt Lake City – June 6

Philadelphia – June 6

Phoenix – June 7

Washington, D.C. – June 7

Los Angeles – June 12

Miami – June 12

St. Louis – June 12

Palo Alto – June 13

Atlanta – June 13

Seattle – June 14

Toronto – June 14

Houston – June 14

San Francisco – June 19

New York City – June 19

Each event will include:

A presentation from Snowflake on the modern data economy and how cloud data warehousing can help organizations gain a competitive advantage.

A compelling use case from a leading customer, revealing what cloud data warehousing has delivered for their organization.

Best practices from partners who will share how built-for-the-cloud data warehousing has transformed their data strategies and what they are now able to provide their users.

A Q&A session between industry experts.

The Snowflake Data for Breakfast event series is brought to you by Snowflake's strong ecosystem of technology and solution partners including Informatica, Talend, Tableau and Looker. RSVP for the Data for Breakfast event in your city here.

Resources

About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all data available to an organization in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, the elasticity of the cloud, and live data sharing at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at www.snowflake.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snowflake-launches-data-for-breakfast-event-series-in-17-us-cities-300648311.html

SOURCE Snowflake Computing

Related Links

http://www.snowflake.net

