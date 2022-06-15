Snowflake Recognizes Mobilize.Net for Migration, Technology, Manufacturing, and Snowpark Expertise

Mobilize.Net develops the tools that migrate code to Snowflake

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net today announced its selection by Snowflake for the Snowpark Accelerated program, in addition to recognition for expertise in the Migration, Manufacturing, and Technology industries with its SnowConvert and BlackDiamond Studio products. A member of the Snowflake Partner Network for years, Mobilize.Net continues to extend its Snowflake product line to unlock new ways to transform and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

"Mobilize.Net has played an important role in helping Snowflake Professional Services migrate large workloads from older, siloed platforms to the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Matt Kvancz, Senior Director of Migration Strategy and Services at Snowflake. "With Mobilize.Net's SnowConvert, we have enabled a great many companies to lower their risk and quickly start to break down data silos and capitalize on the near unlimited performance of the Snowflake Data Cloud."

"Our collaboration with Snowflake has created tremendous value for customers and partners alike, reducing costs while upgrading their infrastructure to access all the benefits of the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Tom Button, CEO at Mobilize.Net. "We are grateful for Snowflake's continued partnership and recognition of Mobilize.Net's expertise in these industries. We are happy to reaffirm our commitment to providing the most powerful tools and services to the Snowflake developer community, making it easier for developers to migrate to and develop on the Data Cloud."

Meet Mobilize.Net at Snowflake Summit, booth #1613b. To learn more about Mobilize.Net's announcements at Snowflake Summit, please visit https://www.mobilize.net/snowflake-summit.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. SnowConvert by Mobilize.Net is developed in partnership with Snowflake. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

