Snowhawk Announces Investment in SecureVision

Company is a leading provider of fiber-based connectivity services on the Gulf Coast

NEW YORK , July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowhawk LP , a private equity firm that invests in businesses that power the economy's digital transition, today announced that funds managed by the firm have closed an investment in SecureVision, LLC , the premier fiber connectivity provider for resort communities along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast.

Snowhawk will acquire a majority interest in the company, and will provide substantial growth capital for the company to further expand its fiber-based connectivity services to more HOAs, property owners, multifamily building managers and vacation communities in the Southeast. The transaction marks the first outside equity raised by SecureVision.

"SecureVision has built a unique platform to serve its customers' needs, and we are thrilled to be backing the management team," said Robert Reid, a founding partner of Snowhawk. "SecureVision has built a great reputation with its customers in one of the country's fastest-growing regions, and Snowhawk intends to accelerate the company's ambitions through this partnership."

"For nearly two decades, SecureVision has been focused on delivering superior customer service experiences that people want, but are typically not getting from the telecom industry," said Robert Kleban, CEO of SecureVision. "We continue to provide people with innovative solutions and support, even as technologies progress at a rapid pace. I'm confident we have built the foundation we need to bring our premier level of service to more communities, and I'm excited to partner with Snowhawk so that we can further improve how these communities connect."

"After more than 10 years with SecureVision, we're still amazed with their outstanding customer service and support," said Butch Denmark, Board President of Lighthouse Condominium Association in Gulf Shores, Alabama. "Our building of 251 beachfront condominium units typically houses over 75,000 vacationing guests a year. Although we have a very demanding customer base with extremely high expectations, SecureVision never fails to disappoint with superior products and unparalleled support."

Snowhawk partners with founder-operators in the digital economy to contribute the crucial capital and operating expertise that helps them scale to the next level.

On this transaction, SecureVision was advised by Bank Street and Dentons, and Snowhawk was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

About Snowhawk LP

Snowhawk is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition in cloud, connectivity and technology services. Founded in 2022, the Snowhawk team brings long investing histories and deep operating expertise in partnering with management teams to create strong performance and enduring value for companies, customers and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners.com .

About SecureVision, LLC

SecureVision, LLC is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions for resort properties and communities along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. Offering a range of connectivity services, SecureVision is committed to delivering reliable and innovative technologies with unparalleled service quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit secvis.com .

SOURCE Snowhawk LP