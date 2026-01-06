Snowhawk Announces Sale of ProsperOps to Flexera

Leading Cloud Cost Optimization Platform Acquired by Global Spend and Risk Intelligence Leader

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowhawk, a private investment firm focused on the cloud and digital infrastructure landscape, today announced the sale of its portfolio company, ProsperOps, Inc. ("ProsperOps or the "Company"), a leading cloud cost optimization automation platform, to Flexera, a global technology spend and risk intelligence provider owned by Thoma Bravo.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ProsperOps is a pioneer in FinOps automation, delivering cloud cost optimization across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The Company helps enterprises continuously optimize cloud commitments and eliminate wasted spend through autonomous, real-time management of cloud discount instruments. Today, ProsperOps manages approximately $6 billion in annual cloud spend on behalf of its customers.

Following Snowhawk's strategic investment in December 2022, ProsperOps significantly scaled its operations, expanded its product capabilities, and broadened its global customer footprint. Over the past three years, the Company grew annual recurring revenue by more than six-fold, cementing its position as a preeminent provider of automated cloud cost optimization solutions.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to partner with this visionary team that is solving one of the biggest challenges facing enterprises operating in the cloud," said Sara Baack, Founding Partner at Snowhawk. "From the outset, our goal was to help ProsperOps scale its platform, expand its enterprise reach, and build a durable, category-leading business. The Company's success in FinOps automation is a testament to the team's execution and the strength of the technology, and we believe this transaction represents an outstanding next chapter for the business."

"Snowhawk was founded to partner closely with founders and management teams to help transform strong businesses into market leaders," said Brian McMullen, Managing Partner at Snowhawk. "The Company's success reflects the power of deep collaboration with founders, and we are proud of what the ProsperOps team has accomplished as they move forward with Flexera."

Chris Cochran, CEO and Co-Founder of ProsperOps, added, "Snowhawk backed us at a critical time in our company's history and has been an excellent partner. Their commitment to our vision and hands-on engagement were instrumental as we scaled the organization, expanded our product portfolio, and delivered increasing value to our customers. We are grateful for the partnership and excited for the future with Flexera."

About ProsperOps

Founded in 2018, ProsperOps is the leading FinOps automation platform for cloud cost optimization across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is dynamic but financial commitments are manual. ProsperOps addresses this challenge through its autonomous optimization platform, which continuously synchronizes rate optimization with real-time workload changes to reduce costs, risk, and operational burden for FinOps teams.

ProsperOps autonomously manages approximately $6 billion of annual cloud usage and has generated more than $3 billion in lifetime savings for its customers, enabling enterprises to achieve world-class savings rates while maintaining flexibility and minimizing commitment risk.

About Snowhawk

Snowhawk LP is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition across cloud, connectivity, and technology services. Founded in 2022, Snowhawk brings deep sector expertise and long investing histories, partnering closely with founders and management teams to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth, and create enduring value for companies, customers, and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners.com.

