Snowline Hospice Leverages Careopolis to Enhance End-of-Life Journeys

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFlash and Snowline Hospice announced today that the organizations have entered into a collaborative partnership that leverages togetherness, empathy and nostalgia to enhance healing and aging journeys, chronic and cognitive illness, even in celebrating a loved one's memory. This agreement provides patients, families and communities access to CareFlash's signature platform, "The Careopolis, A Metropolis of Love and Empathy."

As described in the brief video on Snowline Hospice's website (https://snowlinehospice.org/our-services/careopolis), a Careopolis is an online "caring community," created and operated by a patient and/or family caretakers and invited friends and loved ones. Each Careopolis contains integrated components and content, conducive to enhancing the quality, depth and durability of supportive connectedness among patients and loved ones. These include: interactive voice-driven storytelling tools, collaboration calendar, community blog, photo-sharing capabilities and 3-D medical animations. It is invitation-only, multilingual, mobile-friendly and effective in enhancing how loved ones become and remain engaged:

As a supportive fabric of empathy and quality-of-life

More with empathy than sympathy

In celebrating a loved one's life journey, memories and how they touched others

"Snowline's capable and compassionate team values The Careopolis for the ways it enhances the 'Whole Person Care' we provide, by respecting patients and families' wishes as they navigate the final stages of life," adds Snowline Hospice CEO, Tim Meadows. "We offer The Careopolis at no cost to our community and see it as an engaging way for family and friends to connect online and celebrate their loved one's memory throughout the challenging time following a loss."

"Each Careopolis enhances the respectful priority we place on leaning into listening, serving and being a resource for patients and families," adds Barbara Torres, Snowline's Director, Market Engagement. "This fits harmoniously into our Mind-Body-Spirit approach to nurturing end-of-life with comfort, respect, and dignity."

"As the leading nonprofit, community-based hospice in our area, we promote a 'Patient and Family First' culture of educating people about the timeliness, accessibility and value of dying with dignity, peace and comfort," adds Teo Weldon, Snowline's Marketing & Communications Manager. "We view The Careopolis as part of a pervasive shift in the 'Standard of Care' in the hospice industry and holistic healing. Since November 2020 when Snowline began working with CareFlash, we have been pleasantly surprised by the growing numbers of families adopting and using the Careopolis tool. Seeing the impressive growth among families using it, we know people find this helpful and even needed."

"CareFlash was founded in 2005 out of a lengthy caretaking journey surrounding a family member," adds Jay Drayer, CareFlash founder/CEO. "Throughout that experience, I learned that loved ones sincerely want to engage throughout healing and aging journeys. However, engagement is commonly complicated by people's busy lives, emotional barriers and concerns about intrusiveness. When this happens, the quality and durability of supportive engagement instead comes through as lots of well-wishes and sympathies. The Careopolis enhances the depth and durability of togetherness, empathy and quality-of-life."

About CareFlash

Now into its 18th year, CareFlash empowers organizations that place value on enhancing socialization, resilience and peace-of-mind. Likewise in strengthening community education/outreach, industry relations and competitive advantage. CareFlash's partners range broadly throughout acute, post-acute, chronic, cognitive, hospice/palliative, senior living, payer, home-care, faith-based, funeral and professional services organizations as in this small sample: Community Medical Centers, Texas Oncology, Austin Regional Clinic, Outcomes Physical Therapy, Butler Funeral Homes and Pariveda Solutions. https://careflash.com

About Snowline Hospice

As a community-based, not-for-profit since 1979, Snowline offers gentle support, care, and guidance to those facing life-limiting illness. We serve patients and families in the El Dorado, Sacramento and Placer counties of California. https://snowlinehospice.org/

