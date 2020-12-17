Snowplow experiences rapid growth through 2020

Sapru joins Snowplow from security software company Tessian where he was instrumental in the company's success as second employee and sales leader from its first seed round to Series B funding. As VP of Sales, Sapru will lead the Snowplow team in establishing and driving its global go-to-market strategy to provide data teams around the world with the capabilities to collect and operationalize behavioral data, at scale, as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

Built for data-informed companies, Snowplow empowers businesses to build a data asset that delivers rich, high-quality behavioral data to power their data products today and in the future. Unlike packaged analytics providers, Snowplow is uniquely designed to adapt to specific business needs, giving companies full control of their behavioral data with the flexibility to define how data is collected, structured, processed and modeled, enabling a far greater variety of use cases. Use cases powered by Snowplow range from marketing attribution and product analytics, to fraud detection and customer experience personalization.

In light of COVID-19, these capabilities are more important than ever as the speed of change brought about by the pandemic provides businesses with access to more diverse data at a higher velocity; at the same time, the acceleration of digital transformation makes behavioral data from customers on digital channels much more important to understand.

"Despite tough economic conditions since the beginning of 2020, we have maintained our growth curve as companies realize the need for a solution that unifies customer behavior across different touchpoints in a way that isn't dictated by third party vendors. With Abhirukt's experience in growing businesses and driving sales, we're excited to help more companies unlock their behavioral data and use it in more meaningful ways," said Snowplow CEO and co-founder Alex Dean.

"The companies that win today are those that put an understanding of their customers and prospects at the heart of their organization, and COVID-19 and the global switch-off of the in-person economy is accelerating this trend. Snowplow is uniquely placed to help businesses respond to these changes by powering the data journey that they are embarking on and I'm excited to lead the charge in bringing these capabilities to organizations around the world," added Abhirukt Sapru, Vice President of Sales, Snowplow.

Affirming Snowplow's impactful year, in September Snowplow was recognized in Gartner's Cool Vendors 2020 Report as a 'Cool Vendor in Marketing and Data Analytics'. Gartner defines a company as a 'cool vendor' by its delivery of innovative or transformative products, services or initiatives.

The Snowplow product is a best-in-class behavioral data management platform, built for data teams. Snowplow lets you track, contextualize, validate and model your customers' behavior across your entire digital estate. Your behavioral data is available in real-time and is delivered to your data warehouse of choice, to power a wide range of use cases, from analytics and reporting to data products and machine-learning. The Snowplow product is distributed as 'private SaaS', running in your own cloud environment (AWS and/or Google Cloud) and giving you complete ownership and control of your data.

Snowplow has over 150 customers across a broad range of sectors and geographies, including Strava, The Economist, Weebly, Hudl, Auto Trader, Omio and Secret Escapes; as a Commercial Open-Source Software (COSS) company, Snowplow also has tens of thousands of open-source users.

Find out more about Snowplow at snowplowanalytics.com.

