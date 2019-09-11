Snow's Perfect State: Colorado's Winter 2019/20 Season Packed with New Events, Attractions, Lodging Offerings and More

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off of one of the snowiest winters on record, Colorado is buzzing with new developments, lodging offerings, unique adventures and special events for the season ahead. Visit www.COLORADO.com .

Exciting New Events, Festivals & Anniversaries:

Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature Makes World Premiere in Denver, Oct. 21, 2019 - Feb. 2, 2020: The Denver Art Museum will host the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades.

Ouray Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Ouray Ice Festival, Jan. 23-26, 2020 : This annual ice festival transforms the southwestern town of Ouray into an absolute ice climbing mecca.

Winter Folk: Music & Photography Showcase Premieres in Longmont, Feb. 7-March 1, 2020: Winter Folk will feature photographers and 40 bands such as Brett Dennen, Adam & Ben of Yonder Mountain String Band and more.

Leadville Chosen to Host the 2020 U.S. National Snowshoe Championships, Feb. 28-March 1, 2020: This will be the highest-elevation competition in the U.S. Nationals' history.

Enticing New Attractions:

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Opens Water's Edge: Africa Exhibit: This new exhibit will feature penguins, a hippo yard and an island of lemurs.

Sopris Splash Zone Now Open at Glenwood Hot Springs: The family-friendly resort's newest addition includes a fast-moving adventure river and a wade-in pool with waterfalls.

First and only U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame To Open in Colorado Springs: The $90M project will be the most accessible museum in the world with an array of tailored, high-tech exhibits opening spring 2020.

Major Ski Resort News and On-Mountain Improvements:

In Breckenridge, the Peak 8 Base Area is being transformed with new escalators, skier services, and amenities including an outdoor ice skating rink.

Both Crested Butte and Mary Jane ski areas are adding new lifts while Steamboat Resort will unveil a new gondola that will increase capacities and decrease ride times.

Copper Mountain's new Tucker Mountain lift will unlock access to 273 acres of expert terrain previously serviced by the Tucker snowcat and backcountry hiking.

Monarch Mountain celebrates its 80th anniversary with more gladed tree skiing and a new kid-friendly, interpretive ski run.

Purgatory Resort will offer free ski and snowboard lessons to all first-time skiers and riders of all ages.

New Lodging Properties and Major Renovations:

Grand Hyatt Vail Opens: The Grand Hyatt Vail recently opened marking the first in a U.S. mountain resort destination.

Gravity Haus Debuts in Breckenridge: This new ski-in/ski-out boutique property opens in December 2019.

The Hotel Colorado Unveils Major Renovations in 2020: The historic Hotel Colorado is finishing up major renovations to be completed by winter 2020.

Kinship Landing to Open in Downtown Colorado Springs: Opening in 2020, this new hotel concept will offer authentic and engaging travel experiences.

New LOGE Breckenridge Hotel Inspires Exploration and Community: Fully opening in fall 2019, LOGE encourages guests to get out and explore together.

W Aspen and The Sky Residences at W Aspen Now Open: The development features a 12,000-square-foot rooftop bar and pool with expansive views of Aspen Mountain.

The Little Nell Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Remodel: To mark the 30th anniversary of the famed hotel, the property underwent an interior renovation and will celebrate with commemorative events.

New Hostel Style Lodging Now Available at YMCA of The Rockies: New for fall 2019, the Hostel at Ranch House will allow guests to book single-beds in shared rooms.

Enticing Lodging Packages & Amenities:

The Crawford Hotel's Denver Beer Experience: Package includes accommodations, local craft beers, a map of favorite Denver breweries and more.

First Tracks/Last Tracks at The Limelight Hotels in Aspen & Snowmass: Offering guests the chance to ski/ride before the mountain opens to the public and also allows guests to join the ski patrol in the afternoon to be a part of the Patrol's safety measures.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Celebrates 30 Years with $30K Package: Package includes accommodations, a $3K shopping spree, cat skiing, a private butler and much more.

YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch Full Immersion Dog Sled Experience: Experience includes instruction and a solo sled ride with a team of dogs.

Interesting Food and Beverage Offerings:

The Collective Opens in Snowmass : The project includes the construction on mix6, a new restaurant, bar and outdoor patio by acclaimed Aspen chef Martin Oswald.

La Nonna Opens in Vail: Executive Chef Simone Reatti serves up authentic Italian fare in his recently opened restaurant.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company to expand to Colorado Springs: Pikes Peak Brewing Company will expand with the establishment of its Lager House, anchoring a new market concept.

Sam's Debuts at the Top of Snowmass Mountain: Snowmass introduces a new Italian restaurant located at 10,620 feet at the top of Sam's Knob.

Sunday Vinyl to Open Fall 2019: From James Beard Foundation Award-winning team including Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey and chef Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson, Sunday Vinyl will open fall 2019 in Denver.

