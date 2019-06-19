Snowshoe Mountain To Offer Bottles Of Free, Fresh Mountain Air

SNOWSHOE, W. Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowshoe Mountain, the ubiquitous mountain resort in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, today announced it will be bottling its most prized possession: fresh mountain air. The resort has developed a method to capture and bottle the fresh air from several undisclosed locations in its 11,000-acre backcountry, one of the more remote areas on the entire East Coast.

The resort will be offering 950ml bottles of fresh mountain air for free to people across the Mid-Atlantic as a respite for another hot and sticky summer and as a reminder for how refreshing mountain air can feel and smell at the resort's elevation of 4,848ft. The fresh mountain air hasn't been filtered so it comes with a slight scent of spruce needles, morning dew and wildflowers.

"At Snowshoe Mountain, we create lifelong mountain enthusiasts by delivering exceptional mountain experiences," said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe Mountain President. "Now, this summer we're bottling up some of that mountain experience and delivering it free to folks in the Mid-Atlantic as a reminder for how refreshing and rejuvenating a mountain getaway can feel in the middle of the hot, sticky summer down in the lowlands."

The bottles of fresh mountain air are available for free, in limited quantity, only at www.snowshoemtn.com. And if you share a picture with your fresh mountain air on social media and tag @snowshoemtn with the hashtag #mountaintherapy, Snowshoe Mountain will give you 20% off summer 2019 lodging and you will be entered to win a free, three-night trip for two to Snowshoe Mountain.

The free fresh mountain air is being provided as part of the resort's Mountain Therapy campaign, which promises to bring the long-lasting positive effects of the mountain experience to everyone who needs it in the region this summer.

High-res, downloadable images of summer at Snowshoe available here.

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, please call 877-441-4386 or visit online at www.snowshoemtn.com.

ABOUT SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Snowshoe Mountain is the perfect year-round destination for adventure-filled vacations in West Virginia. Snowshoe covers a total area of 11,000 acres in the Appalachian Mountain Range, and includes the second highest point in the state at 4,848' elevation. Snowshoe was chosen as the Best Ski Resort in the region by the readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors. The Snowshoe Bike Park was recently named the #1 Bike Park in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions by MTBParks.com. Snowshoe offers extensive lodging options, fully developed mountain biking trails, a popular golf course designed by Gary Player, wedding and convention areas, and a wide variety of outdoor activities. Snowshoe Mountain Resort is part of the Alterra Mountain Company. More details at www.snowshoemtn.com.

ABOUT ALTERRA MOUNTAIN COMPANY

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans five U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Crystal Mountain in Washington, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit http://www.alterramtnco.com/.

SOURCE Snowshoe Mountain

