Snowsound Launches VeoCon™ Experiential Design Virtual Showroom

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsound today announced the launch of an immersive online virtual showroom VeoCon. Snowsound, like other contract furniture manufacturers, has been pushed by the pandemic to accelerate its transition to digital tools, and has now announced the launch of an "ultra-realistic" virtual sales showroom. Snowsound's VeoCon is unique because it features their products in a completely new and fully captivating way. In turn, Snowsound customers have the chance to discover and explore Snowsound without the need to enter a physical showroom.

VEOCON

When reality is this tough, embrace the possibilities of virtual reality. Inside VeoCon, designers will be able to take a journey through virtual spaces and engage and explore physical design spaces with the walk-through virtual tour.

The new platform was designed and produced with design consulting firm SONNY+ASH. All the products featured on it are presented digitally with high-resolution 3D images and close-ups. Features of the virtual showroom include 360-degree product imagery, which enables designers to interact with the products as if they were seeing it in person, as well as video and audio demonstrations. The tool allows users to view products from all angles and zoom-in to see close-up details of the fabrics and textiles and change out product and colors on the fly. It also includes a virtual reality feature for mobile to use with VR glasses.

"The way and space in which collections are presented make a difference. It was important to keep the visual component of physical showroom visits—everything from the creation of realistic and unique environments, to the accurate representation of the products," said Sam Barry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Snowsound North America. "We are in a period of great change in our industry. Manufacturers need to find new ways to engage audiences, to be fresh and interesting. With the uncertainty of physical markets, trade shows and events, we know that VeoCon will help meet designers' needs during this critical time," Barry said.

Snowsound's VeoCon comes at a critical time when the commercial and contract furniture industries are conducting business remotely and the virtual design and buying process has become increasingly essential for manufacturers.

Imagine new possibilities and experience the difference with Snowsound.

www.snowsoundusa.com/veocon

ABOUT SNOWSOUND TECHNOLOGY

Inspired by nature, Snowsound panels and fiber textiles are intelligently designed and engineered to deliver the most comfortable acoustic experience. The innovative patented technology mimics the properties of freshly fallen snow to absorb sound impurities to achieve acoustic clarity in today's design spaces. The brilliant intuition of Snowsound's patented technology gives Snowsound panel designs the highest sound absorption effectiveness with an NRC rating of 1.0 and absorbs 94% of human speech while balancing and correcting the sound in a space. This selective absorption optimizes the acoustical environment, without eliminating key sounds. The technology is unsurpassed.

ABOUT SONNY+ASH

SONNY+ASH is a design communications agency specializing in developing award-winning content used in design presentation and brand storytelling. Since 2006, SONNY+ASH has merged talent and technology to create impactful experiences that enhance communication for architects, interior designers, product managers and creative agencies.

