Snowsound Wins a Grand Prize Product Innovations Award

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsound® is proud to announce that BOW has received a Product Innovations Grand Prize award from BUILDINGS and interiors+sources. BOW is a member of an elite group of 33 innovative products showcased in the September/October issue of BUILDINGS and the October issue of interiors+sources, as well as online at www.BUILDINGS.com and www.interiorsandsources.com. The annual competitive awards program for manufacturers of commercial interior building products accepted submissions through multiple categories for products that support end users in commercial and institutional settings, including education, corporate, healthcare, hospitality, government, and retail.

Snowsound Bow Acoustic Panel BUILDINGS Product Innovations 2020 Grand Prize

The BUILDINGS and interiors+sources editorial staffs evaluated submissions in terms of their innovation and contribution to productive workplaces. BOW received one of the ten Grand Prize awards in the Acoustics category. "We were truly impressed by the Product Innovations submissions this year," says BUILDINGS Editor in Chief Janelle Penny. "This annual competition spotlights the best in interior products, and this year's finalists wowed us with their thoughtful attention to detail and their inventive use of materials."

BOW was "born, like a thunderbolt, in a small shipyard among the hulls of boats under construction. All those keels and bows that would soon cut the water made us think about how to model the surface to better intercept sound waves."— King & Miranda

The BOW product family consists of two elements, each of which boasts a sculptural, raised profile that creates an air gap between the panel and the wall. This gap, and the patented Snowsound acoustic technology of the panel, increases the acoustic performance significantly; it serves as a sound trap. BOW's two shapes—Hourglass and Shield—are modular, complementary, and can be nested together like precisely machined puzzle pieces. Hourglass and Shield become forms that can be combined into infinitely intriguing compositions.

"We are truly honored for the recognition of our new architectural design collection BOW," said Sam Barry, Vice President of Sales + Marketing for Snowsound North America. "This award is a testament to the aesthetically creative designs, but at the core is our patented acoustic technology. This industry-leading design is inherent in all of Snowsound's technology panels."

ABOUT SNOWSOUND TECHNOLOGY

Inspired by nature, Snowsound panels and fiber textiles are intelligently designed and engineered to deliver the most comfortable acoustic experience. The innovative patented technology mimics the properties of freshly fallen snow to absorb sound impurities to achieve acoustic clarity in today's design spaces. The brilliant intuition of Snowsound's patented technology gives Snowsound panel designs the highest sound absorption effectiveness with an NRC rating of 1.0 and absorbs 94% of human speech while balancing and correcting the sound in a space. This selective absorption optimizes the acoustical environment, without eliminating key sounds. The technology is unsurpassed.

About BUILDINGS

BUILDINGS Media serves more than 400,000 commercial building owners and facility managers in North America across all of its platforms. Its magazine, newsletters and website provide information that helps facilities professionals make smarter decisions about managing, operating, and renovating their buildings.

interiors+sources engages more than 169,000 design professionals with its multi-channel approach. It focuses exclusively on commercial interior designers and architects who specify products and services utilized in commercial structures.

