Snowsound Wins Multiple Awards at NeoCon 2019

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsound® is honored to have earned several prestigious awards at NeoCon® 2019, North America's largest design exhibition and conference for commercial interiors in Chicago.

Honoring new products exhibited at theMART, the Best of NeoCon 2019 competition celebrates products in 42 categories in the 30th annual competition, presented by Contract magazine and sponsored by NeoCon and The McMorrow Reports Facility Management & Design Insights, awards products based on design excellence and innovation.

Snowsound FLAT Best of NeoCon Gold Award 2019 Snowsound BOTANICA Buildings Product Innovations Grand Prize Award 2019

Snowsound FLAT, design by Alberto and Francesco Meda, wins the prestigious Gold Award in the Acoustic Panels and Solutions category. Gold is the highest award given for each Best of NeoCon category.

"We're excited that FLAT, a collection of sound absorbing panels with Snowsound Patented Technology, has been recognized for its architectural minimalist design and acoustic solution," said Cheryl Kramp, Marketing Director for Snowsound North America. "More than just a sound absorbing panel, FLAT is a design piece with considerable aesthetic and formal impact which can create a wide array of configurations with designs that are always new. Two different irregular shapes come together to create innumerable arrangements, ranging from the pure geometric to bold, unexpected compositions. This patented modular system is completely innovative and fits perfectly in any space."

Leveraging the momentum of its Best of NeoCon Gold Award, FLAT also received Interior Design magazine HiP Honoree designation in the Workplace Acoustic Application category, as well as Buildings magazine Product Innovations Merit Award in the Acoustics category.

Snowsound BOTANICA, design by Mario Trimarchi, was also honored with Buildings magazine Product Innovations Grand Prize Award in the Acoustics category. Out of 27 finalists, 8 were awarded the Grand Prize. BOTANICA was also recognized as Interior Design magazine HiP Honoree in the Workplace Acoustic Application category.

"BOTANICA rests and climbs like a plant that protects and isolates the environment. The wind blows but you can't hear it, the light is there but you can't see it. The result is a muffled and relaxed atmosphere, the silence on several levels that you hear in the woods, where the sounds are dispersed in the infinite collection of nature." - Mario Trimarchi

"We are truly honored to be recognized with these esteemed NeoCon awards in recognition of our new architectural design collections FLAT and BOTANICA," said Mike Dardashti, Executive Vice President for Snowsound North America. "These awards are a testament to the aesthetically creative designs, but at the essence of the core is our innovative acoustic technology performance inherent in all of Snowsound's integrated collections."

ABOUT SNOWSOUND TECHNOLOGY

Inspired by nature, Snowsound panels are intelligently designed and engineered to deliver the most comfortable acoustic experience. The innovative patented technology mimics the properties of freshly fallen snow to absorb sound impurities to achieve acoustic clarity in today's modern spaces. The brilliant intuition of Snowsound's patented technology gives Snowsound panel designs the highest sound absorption effectiveness with an NRC rating of 1.0. An industrial invention of material comprised of variable densities allows the panels to selectively absorb the optimal amount of sound from each frequency category. This selective absorption optimizes the acoustical environment, without eliminating key sounds. The technology is unsurpassed, and the innovative designs are renowned in the world of architecture and design.

For more information, visit www.snowsoundusa.com/neocon2019.

SOURCE Snowsound