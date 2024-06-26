SNP Therapeutics Inc and Fullscript announce Genate test integration to support health professional precision nutrition recommendations in reproductive health

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SNP Therapeutics Inc announced today that its Genate Prenatal Nutrition Test can now support healthcare professionals utilizing the Fullscript platform. Participating Fullscript providers will now be able to recommend Genate Prenatal Genetic Nutrition Tests and obtain integrated test recommendations and preliminary Fullscript treatment plans directly within Genate provider test reports. The Genate™ Test is a prenatal precision nutrition genetic test that identifies metabolic inefficiencies and will inform healthcare providers of their patient's unique gene signature and their unique perinatal nutritional needs.

"We believe that integrating our Genate test with Fullscipt can help to expand the adoption of genetic precision nutrition into reproductive health," said Jon Kleu, CEO of SNP Therapeutics. "Integrative Health Practitioners now have an evidence-based precision nutrition tool that can support nutrition recommendations."

Common gene variants can impact nutrient metabolism and raise the requirements for certain nutrients, but national recommendations don't take these differences into account. Until now, prenatal nutrition has been one-size-fits-all, leaving women to guess at whether they need more of specific nutrients. Genate takes out the guesswork by providing women with an evidenced-based plan tailored to their genetics and the nutrition to support their unique needs.

Using a machine learning algorithm, the Genate Test evaluates 22 functional genes for 325 variants (known as SNPs) in one-carbon nutrient pathways critical for maternal health and fetal cognitive development. It also identifies SNPs in the metabolic pathways of nine vitamins and minerals that play key roles in pregnancy. The Genate Report provides gene-based nutrition recommendations for each client, addressing their unique metabolic needs.

Genate Nutrition starts with the Essential Prenatal Nutrition dietary supplement, designed to provide women with a comprehensive base formulation. Genate Essential Prenatal is 100% vegan, free from 10 common allergens, third-party tested for purity, and produced in a FDA-inspected, cGMP facility. It is formulated to provide women with 20 key nutrients for a healthy pregnancy, including one-carbon nutrients to support fetal cognitive development and a probiotic to promote healthy gut flora.

"We are excited to launch the Genate integration with SNP Therapeutics," said Dr. Alex Keller, Medical Director of Fullscript. "Integrating with the Genate Test supports Fullscript's initiatives to expand our evidence-based women's health and diagnostic capabilities."

About SNP Therapeutics Inc

Improving Nutrition Through Advancements in Genetic Science

Founded by Dr. Steven Zeisel, MD, PhD, SNP Therapeutics provides screening tests to identify genetic variants causing disorders in nutrient metabolism. With genetic testing, SNP Therapeutics seeks to identify subpopulations who can benefit from nutritional therapies. Our continued research and innovation in genetics will lead to discoveries in metabolism to support our mission of improving human health and enabling new therapeutic options that unlock the potential of gene-guided precision nutrition. SNP Therapeutics has developed genetic tests within its pipeline to address metabolic inefficiencies that play a role in Male Factor Fertility, MASLD and Sarcopenia. It will be commercializing the first of these, a male fertility test addressing sperm function in Q3 of 2024.

About Fullscript

Fullscript is the leading healthcare platform redefining the future of whole person care. Founded in 2011, the company provides over 100,000 providers and 10M patients access to personalized and effective care. Fullscript enables a frictionless care experience that is more sustainable for providers and more attainable for patients, resulting in time saved, more personalized care, stronger adherence, and, ultimately, better outcomes. For more information, visit Fullscript.com, or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

