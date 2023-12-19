SNP Therapeutics Launches Genate™: The First Gene-Guided Precision Nutrition Solution for the Prenatal Market

News provided by

SNP Therapeutics Inc

19 Dec, 2023, 08:20 ET

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNP Therapeutics Inc announced today it is launching a line of prenatal nutrition products to complement its Genate™ Test, a prenatal genetic screening test. Genate Prenatal Nutrition will enable women to optimize their nutrition plan based on gene variants associated with nutrient metabolism. This new line of nutrition products was developed by a team led by Dr. Steven Zeisel, MD, PhD, seeking to provide genetics-informed, precision nutrition solutions to women before, during, and after pregnancy.

Continue Reading

"We developed Genate Prenatal Nutrition because nutritional needs during pregnancy can vary significantly from one woman to another," said Jon Kleu, CEO of SNP Therapeutics. "Much of this variation is due to genetics. With the Genate Prenatal Genetic Test and new Genate nutrition line, women have powerful new tools to help them support their pregnancy nutrition plans."

Common gene variants can impact nutrient metabolism and raise the requirements for certain nutrients, but national recommendations don't take these differences into account. Until now, prenatal nutrition has been one-size-fits-all, leaving women to guess at whether or not they need more of specific nutrients. Genate takes out the guesswork by providing women with an evidenced-based plan tailored to their genetics and the nutrition to support their unique needs.

Using a machine learning algorithm, the Genate Test evaluates 22 functional genes for 325 variants (known as SNPs) in one-carbon nutrient pathways critical for maternal health and fetal cognitive development. It also identifies SNPs in the metabolic pathways of nine vitamins and minerals that play key roles in pregnancy. The Genate Report provides gene-based nutrition recommendations for each client, addressing their unique metabolic needs.

Genate Nutrition starts with the Essential Prenatal Nutrition dietary supplement, designed to provide women with a comprehensive base formulation. Genate Essential Prenatal is 100% vegan, free from 10 common allergens, third-party tested for purity, and produced in a FDA-inspected, cGMP facility. It is formulated to provide women with 20 key nutrients for a healthy pregnancy, including one-carbon nutrients to support fetal cognitive development and a probiotic to promote healthy gut flora.

"My research team has discovered the importance of one-carbon nutrients and their role in optimal brain development. The proper level of these nutrients are critical during pregnancy in developing the stem cells and neurons that form the brain properly and provide cognitive benefits that can be seen in school-aged children. Many women have genetic challenges impacting how they metabolize these nutrients needed by their developing babies. These mothers need to know they have these challenges, and the Genate Prenatal Genetic Test can alert mothers and their healthcare providers to their special needs. The Genate Prenatal Nutrition line of products has been developed based on our genetic research and will provide mothers with the ability to optimize their prenatal nutrition plans based on their individual genetic profile," said Steven Zeisel, MD, PhD.

The Genate Prenatal Nutrition line also includes single nutrient supplements so each client can select exactly what they need based on their genetic profile. Additionally, Genate registered dietitians help women optimize their prenatal nutrition by developing customized meal plans based on their genetics, lifestyle, and preferences.

To learn more and access their genetic and nutrition products, visit the Genate website. Order the Genate Test and the Essential Nutrition subscription bundle to receive the first month of nutrition free.

About SNP Therapeutics Inc 

Improving Nutrition Through Advancements in Genetic Science

Founded by Dr. Steven Zeisel, MD, PhD, SNP Therapeutics provides screening tests to identify genetic variants causing disorders in nutrient metabolism. With genetic testing, SNP Therapeutics seeks to identify subpopulations who can benefit from nutritional therapies. Our continued research and innovation in genetics will lead to discoveries in metabolism to support our mission of improving human health and enabling new therapeutic options that unlock the potential of gene-guided precision nutrition.

Media Contact:
Albert Piechotta
[email protected]

SOURCE SNP Therapeutics Inc

